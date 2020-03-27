Edwards’ defense, discipline drives Lumberton’s breakthrough

LUMBERTON — After the Lumberton boys basketball team allowed 76 points to Marion in its first loss of the season on Dec. 7, Pirates coach Bryant Edwards pointed out during a film session how poorly his team played defensively that night.
“When I showed them the film and showed them how poorly we defended, they were like ‘wow coach, we’ve never seen this on film before. We’ve never been shown this,’” Edwards said. “For them to see theirselves and how good they could be, but how poorly they showed at some times, that really helped them.
“I knew from watching film that this group, if they could just learn how to guard the bounce and play defense, if I could get in their head that we could be a defensive team, that athletically and offensively, we could do something pretty special.”
And do something pretty special they did.
The Pirates developed a strong defensive identity, allowing 53.9 points per game for the season, and advanced all the way to the program’s first state championship game berth, before the game was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. Edwards, the team’s first-year coach, is Robeson County’s boys Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
After taking the Lumberton job in June, Edwards “dug in” on the team’s film from last season. He said some people around the school told him to expect a rebuilding year, with only two players with significant minutes returning from the 2018-19 team.
“My expectations are always high, but for us to do what we’ve done, that definitely shows the players and the staff that we’ve had definitely was a good combination,” Edwards said.
Players say Edwards brought a level of discipline to the team that they hadn’t had before.
“Ever since day one he told us he’d push us really hard,” junior Charlie Miller said. “He was really big on us buying in early to what he had us trying to do defensively. He came in and changed the culture.”
“He’s got rules off the court too, school-wise,” senior Jordan McNeill said. “Like no hoodies in the hallway, no tardies, make sure you get to class on time, make sure your grades is right. That’s what people don’t see, that off the court stuff. He’s a great coach — not a good coach, a great coach.”
Edwards’ last year has been filled with ups and downs. His hiring wasn’t the smoothest, as it was delayed by a Public Schools of Robeson County hiring freeze.
“Something told me to stick around, just hang in there, don’t pull your name out, just hang tight,” Edwards said. “I trusted some people in the community that said this would happen, we made it happen, I got in.”
The Pirates finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and lost in the conference tournament semifinals, then played five state playoff games in which many perceived them to be an underdog. They won all five en route to the regional title, before the state final’s postponement.
Edwards said all five playoff wins came in difficult matchups, not just in the teams the Pirates were facing but the coaches, with all five being successful coaches he admires.
“I had to coach against, I think, honestly probably the five best coaches probably on the eastern side of the state, aside from Millbrook’s coach (Christopher Davis),” Edwards said, including opponents from the first three rounds — South Central’s Chris Cherry, Apex Friendship’s P.J. Lowman and Garner’s Kent Bloms — in his compliment. “(Hoggard coach Brett) Queen, I call him the mad scientist of scouting, he is just a brilliant mind. And then (Pinecrest coach Ben) Snyder, he’s phenomenal, he’s one of the hardest coaches I’ve ever coached against.”
The humble Edwards won’t add himself to such a strong list. But that group of great coaches in eastern North Carolina has an up-and-coming addition.
