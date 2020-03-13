Abrupt end to the historic career of UNCP’s Akia Pruitt

PEMBROKE — The storied career of Akia Pruitt ended literally on the road to the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
While many imagined that his senior season and the 2019-20 campaign for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke would end in an NCAA Tournament game sometime in the coming days or weeks, news came to the team of the NCAA’s decision to cancel all winter and spring championships Thursday afternoon as the team bus was near Asheville on its ride to Harrogate, Tennessee, signaling the end of the basketball season, and a remarkable basketball career.
The ending was abrupt and a heartbreaking stop to the season, it couldn’t take away the accomplishments the Braves’ 6-foot-7 forward who attained many accomplishments that nobody in UNCP basketball’s history had reached.
Pruitt earned a statistical mark that no Peach Belt Conference player had ever claimed when he pulled down another one of his Peach Belt-leading rebounds to mark 1,000 for his career in the first round of the conference tournament at home on Wednesday. That coupled with his 1,600-plus points made him the league’s first 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound player.
Two nights later, Pruitt was recognized as the first UNCP men’s basketball player to be named Player of the Year in the Peach Belt Conference.
“I was honestly surprised. I knew a lot of coached admired the way I played and stuff like that, but I didn’t expect to get it. Usually it’s given to players who average a lot more points,” he said. “I thought it would go to someone else in the league, but I was glad I got it.”
During his senior season, Pruitt averaged 13.1 points per game, but also a career-best 8.5 rebounds a night after posting six double-doubles. In his return to his hometown of Winston-Salem early in the season, Pruitt pulled down 20 rebounds and had 20 points in the win for the Braves over Winston-Salem State.
The showing this season was a different Pruitt from seasons past after the coaching staff saw a determined Pruitt lead throughout the offseason as well as during the season for the Braves.
“I think he’s taken his senior year a lot more seriously and he’s been a lot more vocal,” UNCP interim coach Tony Jones said. “Just seeing him grow as a player and as a person has been great.”
“When you prepare and then you work hard everyday, that builds confidence and it falls over into your season and stuff. Then it helps you continually do that,” Pruitt said.
The award came as a shock for Pruitt on Friday night at the conference’s basketball banquet because of the rarefied air it is for the program.
“Being the first person from UNCP to get the Player of the Year was also surprising because we’ve had a lot of great players come before me,” Pruitt said.
Some of the program’s greats that Pruitt played alongside included Brandon Watts and Nigel Grant. The pair were driving forces during the 2017 and 2018 Peach Belt Conference championship seasons. Pruitt remembers them for helping build his toughness early on during his freshmen and sophomore seasons.
“Brandon Watts and Nigel Grant. Having to battle with them everyday and Coach (Ben) Miller staying with me everyday and having high expectations for me helped me,” Pruitt said.
Jones was an assistant on those team’s during the dominant run through the Peach Belt Conference and said that, for at least during his time with the program, is among the best.
“It was great for Akia. I guess you would say, his résumé is unmatched,” he said. “As a freshman he won (Peach Belt) tournament MVP, then the next year he was the defensive player of the year and then last year he earned all-conference. It’s a true testament to how hard he’s worked and the kind of player he is. He’s an even better guy off the court.
“He’s an all-time great.”