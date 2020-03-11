Local roundup: Fairmont walks off West Columbus

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Stevie Smith throws a pitch during Tuesday’s game against West Columbus. Smith pitched seven innings for the Golden Tornadoes and had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Stevie Smith throws a pitch during Tuesday’s game against West Columbus. Smith pitched seven innings for the Golden Tornadoes and had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth.

FAIRMONT — After trailing by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh, Fairmont tied the score in that frame then defeated West Columbus in the next inning with a walkoff hit on Tuesday night, earning a 6-5 Three Rivers Conference win.

A Stevie Smith RBI single in the eighth inning scored Cam Hodge to gave Fairmont (2-0, 2-0 TRC) the win.

Malachi Gales’ RBI double in the bottom of the seventh tied the score. Jacob Conner, the previous hitter, had plated two runs with a two-RBI double.

Fairmont trailed 5-1 entering the seventh against West Columbus ace Jagger Haynes, who was pulled in the midst of the Golden Tornadoes’ rally. Haynes struck out 13 over six-plus innings.

West Columbus (0-2, 0-1 TRC) scored two runs in the first and one in the second to take a 3-1 lead, then added two more in the top of the seventh to lead 5-1.

Eight different Fairmont batters totaled one hit. Hodge scored two runs and four other Tornadoes had one.

Smith pitched seven innings for the Tornadoes, allowing five runs on five hits with nine strikeouts; Jaridan Finch pitched a scoreless eighth, stranding two baserunners with three strikeouts, and was the winning pitcher.

The teams play again Friday in Cerro Gordo.

Purnell Swett softball tops Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett softball team hit two homers out on Tuesday to fuel an 11-6 road win at Richmond for its first win over the Raiders since 2012.

Chloe Locklear and Kaley Deese each hit out three-run homers in the win for the Rams (3-0, 1-0 SAC). Deese drove in seven runs, with her homer in the seventh inning widening the Purnell Swett advantage. Locklear had five RBIs in the win.

Summer Bullard had three hits and also pitched 6 1/3 innings. She struck out eight batters and allowed six runs on five hits.

The teams play again in Pembroke on Friday.

Lumberton walks off against Hoke in baseball

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton baseball team opened its season in dramatic fashion, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh, with the final run scoring on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to hand the Pirates a 6-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Hoke County at home Tuesday.

The Bucks took a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh after scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning and another run in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the frame, Lumberton (1-0, 1-0 SAC) posted a trio of runs on two bases-loaded hit batters and an RBI groundout.

Jon Villa, Jacob Scott and Jordan Smith all had two hits for the Pirates. Smith drove in a run as well as Javon Hunt and Samuel Beck.

The Pirates play at home against Ashley on Thursday.

Bad third spoils Lumberton softball opener

LUMBERTON — Visiting Hoke County scored 11 runs in the top of the third en route to claiming a 17-2 win over Lumberton in the first game of the softball season for the Pirates on Tuesday.

The big inning started 17 straight runs from the Bucks (2-0, 1-0 SAC) before Lumberton (0-1, 0-1 SAC) posted two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Katelyn Culbreth and August Smith each had RBIs in the loss. Smith led all the Lumberton bats with two hits. Culbreth, Mallori Allen and Haley Harper each had a hit.

Hoke County’s Tamarah Lowery had two hits and three RBIs and also claimed the win.

The teams resume the series on Friday in Raeford.

Late goal lifts Jack Britt past Pirates

LUMBERTON — The Jack Britt girls soccer team scored on a strike from 20 yards out with two minutes remaining on the road at Lumberton to earn a 2-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

Hilary Oliver scored the lone Lumberton (0-2, 0-2 SAC) goal on a penalty kick with 16 minutes left.

Lumberton hosts Village Christian on Thursday.

Lady Tornadoes rout Vikings

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont softball team earned a 10-0 win in five innings over West Columbus Tuesday night in TRC play.

Fairmont (1-1, 1-1 TRC) scored five runs in the fourth inning of the victory.

Lindsey Floyd pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits for the Golden Tornadoes, striking out three West Columbus (0-3, 0-1 TRC) hitters. She also had two hits with a run and two RBIs at the plate.

Kaitlyn Hunt had two hits with an RBI and three runs for Fairmont.

Lowry’s hat trick leads Lady Rams to victory

PEMBROKE — Abi Lowry’s first-half hat trick propelled the Purnell Swett girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday night.

Lowry scored her first goal off an assist from Layla Locklear just over 10 minutes into the match. Four minutes later, Scotland’s Gabriela Rosado tied the score at 1-1. It was Scotland’s first goal of the season.

Lowry scored two more times before halftime. Purnell Swett’s Bailey Bryant also found the back of the net to help give the Lady Rams a 4-1 halftime lead.

“We were finishing and getting good crosses to attack the goal and get shots off,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “But that really didn’t happen in the second half like it did in the first half. We won, but we could’ve did better.”

Lowry, Locklear and Sydney Brooks each tallied an assist.

Purnell Swett (2-1, 1-1 SAC) kept the ball in its attacking third for most of the first half, and that helped them generate some opoortunities for Lowry and the rest of the offense to attack.

“Abi is Abi,” Strickland said. “She works hard. She tries to get her teammates involved. When she has a chance to finish, she’s going to do it. That’s her mentality.”

Strickland said Lowry told him at halftime that she was trying to create more opportunities for her teammates. But the Lady Rams struggled to make the most of their chances.

“That’s one thing we just talked to them about,” Strickland said. “We have to have other finishers besides just one.”

The Lady Scots (0-3, 0-2 SAC) showed some improvements after starting their season with a pair of lopsided losses.

“Moving forward I definitely see us improving,” Scotland coach Blake Dickerson said. “We’ve got to work on our speed, for sure, and our organization and our midfield. Other than that, I see us improving as we go.”

