Braves stomp GSW early, win PBC title outright

PEMBROKE — From the early minutes of Sunday’s men’s basketball game against Georgia Southwestern, it was clear that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was the best team on the floor.
Or, for that matter, in the Peach Belt Conference.
The Braves took an early lead and never looked back to claim an 88-65 win in the regular-season finale, clinching the PBC regular-season title outright for the first time in program history.
“I just had a good feeling about it; I thought the guys would come out with high energy, senior night, wanting to make a big statement going into the postseason,” Braves interim head coach Tony Jones said. “So I had a great feeling and the guys proved me right.”
No. 16 UNCP (23-5, 17-3 PBC) jumped out to leads of 20-9 and 33-16 and Georgia Southwestern (10-16, 5-15 PBC) was never within single digits for the final 30:49 of the game. A 22-8 spurt in the middle stages of the second half took a 13-point lead out to 72-45 before the Braves ultimately won by 23, cutting down the nets after the game to commemorate the team’s season-long accomplishment ahead of this week’s PBC Tournament.
On a senior day honoring five Braves players in their final regular-season home game, Micah Kinsey stood out. A sixth-man throughout his UNCP career, Kinsey got the start and played nearly 29 minutes, scoring 13 points with nine assists, six rebounds and four steals.
“Micah’s been a lot more vocal than he has in the past this year, because he wants it,” Jones said. “All these seniors, you can see it in their eyes, they want it … I’m super happy for these seniors to go out in this fashion, and hopefully we can bring some more championships this way.”
Three of Kinsey’s steals and four of his assists came in a two-minute stretch midway through the second half. After assisting on an Akia Pruitt dunk, Kinsey got a steal seconds later and passed to Pruitt for another dunk. Shortly after, Kinsey stole the ball on back-to-back Hurricanes possessions to lead to layups for himself.
“It feels surreal. It kind of felt like a dream. I remember past senior days I didn’t really have that feeling, but today felt different than any other game I’ve been a part of,” Kinsey said. “I can go out and do that every game. I’m a stat-sheet stuffer, and my stats aren’t focused on one area. If you look at my stats throughout any games, it’s always multiple categories, and that just comes with doing the little things, that’s what I focus on.”
Senior Akia Pruitt also starred, scoring 15 points with three assists and six rebounds, leaving him five rebounds away from 1,000 for his record-setting college career. Pruitt is already the Peach Belt Conference’s all-time rebounding leader.
“It was special. It came very quick; it feels like I was just a freshman,” Pruitt said. “But to do it with five other guys and not be alone, to battle with these guys every day and sweat and hang out after practice and stuff, it was that much more special.”
David Strother scored 13 points for the Braves and senior Jabrie Bullard had 12, shooting 4-for-5 from the floor, all on 3-point attempts. Jordan Ratliffe scored 10.
The Braves shot 54.4 percent (31-for-57) for the game, including a 50 percent mark from distance (10-for-20), while scoring 24 points off 16 Hurricanes turnovers.
Abdul Dial, playing his final collegiate game as the Hurricanes failed to qualify for the PBC Tournament, scored 24 points with seven rebounds. Jalen Cameron had 14 points for Georgia Southwestern and Kahlon Whitley added 12 with three assists.
Leading 9-7, UNCP went on an 11-2 run to take a 20-9 lead and extended the lead to 33-16, its largest point of the first half, with 7:23 until halftime. The Hurricanes outscored the Braves 12-6 over the rest of the half to pull to a 39-28 deficit at the break.
The Braves scored the first six points of the second half and UNCP was back to its dominant ways; they outscored GSW 33-17 over the first 11:35 of the second half, gradually building the lead up to it’s 27-point peak. The Hurricanes went on an 8-0 run and twice pulled to within 17, but the damage had been done and UNCP was cruising towards a postgame net-cutting.
“We persevered throughout the season. We have switch that we flip on and off, and I’d rather keep that switch flipped up,” Jones said. “I thought we played OK today, but there’s definitely another level we can get the switch flipped to. It’s going to need to stay on in the postseason, because it’s not going to get any easier, but it’s just great to see these guys develop throughout the season.”
The postseason begins Wednesday, when UNCP hosts No. 8-seed North Georgia in the quarterfinals of the PBC Tournament. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the English E. Jones Center.
Chris Stiles