Braves rout Claflin in record-setting fashion

February 29, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
UNCP Athletics UNCP’s River Ryan swings at a pitch in the 30-0 win for the Braves at home on Friday over Claflin. Ryan drove in six runs.

PEMBROKE — Runs came in bunches for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team Friday at home against Claflin, a record-setting amount in fact, but even with the game out of out reach after the first inning, the Braves remained focused.

“I told our guys that they are new to our league and we don’t know a lot about them and we need to come out and play fundamentally sound baseball,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said after the 30-0 victory. “We had to play at a high level, it doesn’t matter who we play. We’ve had some bad losses this season already and we needed to play at a high level, whether we were playing Claflin or Columbus State. It doesn’t matter to us. The team that we are playing in front of us is the most important team we are playing at that time.”

UNCP (11-5, 5-2 PBC) scored in six of the eight innings it stepped into the batter’s box, and on the flip side the Braves took care of business as the pitching staff struck out 14 batters and the defense had a clean sheet with no errors.

“They did a very good job of staying in it. They did a really good job of keeping their concentration level, moving their feet around, even when we were hitting,” O’Neil said. “I was very proud with the way we played defense.”

The 30 runs bested the previous Division-II era record of 28 runs set in 2007. A big output in the first and fifth innings fueled the Braves’ rout.

“It was nice for us to score a lot of runs,” O’Neil said. “It kind of snowballed on our side the rest of the evening.”

Nine runs crossed in the first inning as 14 Braves stepped into the batter’s box. Trevor Clemons and River Ryan drove in runs on singles before Claflin hit two batters with the bases loaded.

Clemons and Ryan each had big days at the plate with runners on as Clemons drove in seven runs on four hits, including a grand slam that knocked off the right-field foul pole in the sixth inning to put the Braves up 28-0.

Ryan had six RBIs and was a homer away from the cycle in the game with a pair of doubles and a triple.

“They’ve played a lot of baseball, both guys have. They were starters when they were freshmen and I expect them to have quality at-bats everytime they go up there,” O’Neil said of Ryan and Clemons. “They did a great job of not giving away any of their at-bats tonight and that’s the message we have been preaching to everyone all year.”

UNCP scored 10 runs in the fifth inning after already leading 12-0 after four complete innings. A bases-loaded walk preceeded a Ryan double that cleared the bases. RBI hits from Connor Grainger, Ethan Baucom, Gage Hammonds, Bobby Dixon and Alex Simpson followed before the end of the inning.

Baucom had three hits and four RBIs in the leadoff spot.

Bucky Bonynge earned the win after striking out six in five innings to start the game. Brandon Winstead earned the 12-out save after striking out eight in relief.

The teams resume the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

