UNCP wins at Francis Marion, clinches PBC share

FLORENCE, S.C. — When The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team took the floor on Wednesday night at Francis Marion, they had the look of a team on a mission.
And on a mission they were: a mission to win on their rival’s floor at the Smith University Center for the first time since 2015. And a mission to clinch at least a share of the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title outright.
Mission accomplished.
The Braves executed from the start, took care of the ball and held down the Patriots offensively, earning a 94-60 win.
“We know this is a tough place to play. We wanted to get rid of that curse, and they just came in determined,” UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said. “We came out on a mission … they executed the game plan.”
UNCP (22-5, 16-3 PBC) clinched no worse than a share of the PBC title with the win, and would have clinched the title outright with an Augusta loss Wednesday, but the Jaguars earned a 91-69 win over USC Aiken. The Braves will remain on a mission Sunday — the program has never won the title outright, claiming a share in both 2017 and 2018, and can do so with a win over Georgia Southwestern.
“We wanted to come out of here with a dub, and we’ve still got the conference in our eyes,” Jordan Ratliffe said. “We’ve got to take care of business this coming week.”
The win was the first in Florence for anyone on the UNCP roster, and came as the Braves never trailed the Patriots (4-22, 3-16 PBC). UNCP took a 3-0 lead on their first possession of the game, and after a brief dry spell from the floor took the lead again at 5-3 before leading the rest of the way.
An 18-5 run over the first 8-plus minutes was representative of the entire game for the Braves, using a rebounding edge and ball security while scoring points off Francis Marion mistakes. From that point, the Braves spent most of the rest of the game continuing to extend the lead.
Ratliffe had eight points in the early stretch as part of a game-high 17-point performance that included two 3-pointers and a 7-for-7 mark at the foul line.
“He said ‘this is business,’ and he said he was going to come to the game in a suit,” Jones said. “He didn’t, but he played with that mentality like this is business. He came out aggressive; he’s a great scorer, very athletic and very strong.”
“All you have to do is just see it go in,” Ratliffe said. “You see it go in a couple times, you start to feel good, you feel that touch.”
In addition to a 47-34 rebounding edge, the Braves had just four turnovers in the game, while forcing 17 turnovers by Francis Marion and holding a 22-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Jones said that he normally has three offensive goals for each game, but for Wednesday’s game he had only one: protect the ball.
“Francis (Marion) makes you turn the ball over a lot, they do a lot of trapping, set some presses, but we took care of the ball and executed the gameplan,” Jones said. “Four turnovers is amazing.”
Behind Ratliffe, David Strother and Tyrell Kirk each scored 13 points, with Kirk adding nine rebounds. Spencer Levi scored 12 points.
Shaun Kirk added six assists for the Braves and Micah Kinsey dished out five.
Keith Matthews and Ja’Lil Robinson each scored 14 to lead Francis Marion and Jamal Edmonson had 11. Jaquez Smith had seven assists. Peach Belt scoring leader Winston Hill was held to five points.
After UNCP led 28-16, FMU scored five straight to pull within seven at 28-21. The Braves held a 13-5 advantage over the rest the half to take a 41-26 halftime lead.
The Patriots twice closed to within 13 in the first four-plus minutes of the second half, but UNCP stretched its lead to 60-38 with 11:31 to go. The Braves continued their strong play from there, building their lead to 30 at 79-49 with 5:25 remaining, and leading by as many as 36.
The Braves’ senior day game with Georgia Southwestern will tip off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.