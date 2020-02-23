Experience guides Braves to win over Columbus, eyes another conference title

UNCP Athletics UNCP senior Micah Kinsey looks to pass against Columbus State on Saturday. UNCP Athletics UNCP senior Micah Kinsey looks to pass against Columbus State on Saturday.

PEMBROKE — When it comes to this time of the year, it’s good to have experience at knowing how to close out games, and championships for that matter.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has the experience with upperclassmen that have two Peach Belt Conference titles to their credit, and with three games left sitting in first place in the conference, UNCP knew what it needed to do against Columbus State at home Saturday.

Holding off several Columbus State runs throughout the second half, the Braves took care of the main objective for Saturday in the form of an 82-76 win at home to keep the one-game lead in the conference standings with two games to go.

“I have the ring in sight. Every practice, every huddle I’m saying something about that ring,” senior Micah Kinsey said. “I’ve got two of them and I want another one. This is my senior year and I want this to be a part of our legacy.”

That kind of drive is comforting to UNCP interim coach Tony Jones knowing what the leaders of the team are focused on.

“I think this is the most level-headed veterans we’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said. “Just this senior leadership has been great all around and it helps us throughout the year. Like I told them in practice and today, well done is better than well said. We talk a lot about being champions and tonight they proved they wanted to be a champion.”

Columbus State (15-11, 10-8 PBC) was the only Peach Belt Conference team that UNCP (21-5, 15-3 PBC) hadn’t beaten this season, and the Cougars were giving the Braves all they could handle for the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Out of halftime, Columbus State used an 11-0 run to take the lead and momentum a little more than three minutes into the half. Jones called a timeout and subbed all five starters out for his second unit that he has said in the past is more like five more starters on the bench.

“They had run off five or eight points in a row and we weren’t executing. I let Coach Connor (Keltner) do a little bit of the substitution. I was fed up and I was about turn around and he was up yelling, ‘go get ‘em.’ He read my mind,” Jones said. “That put a spark in the first team too. They don’t want to sit down after starting out like that.

“I’m proud of the second team coming in and taking care of business and bringing the energy defensively and rebounding.”

The group of Kinsey, Jabrie Bullard, Dewan Lesesne, Spencer Levi and Shaun Kirk kept the Braves in the ballgame after Columbus State took a 48-42 lead. UNCP took a 52-50 lead on a Bullard 3-pointer with 12:51 left in the game before another Cougar surge put the visitors up by four moments later.

While on the bench, a fire was lit under the starting unit that re-entered the game with 10:16 left and the score tied at 56.

“It was frustrating of course because we are used to playing coming out to set the tone in the first few minutes,” Pruitt said. “We knew we weren’t doing that and nobody likes to sit. We had a chance to think about what we needed to do.”

It wasn’t until the under-8 minute media timeout when the Braves made their move, with a lineup of four guards and Pruitt, took an 8-0 run to go up 71-63 with 4:53 left. The lead never shrunk to under five points the rest of the way.

The Braves held a 21-12 rebounding margin over the Cougars in the second half, with David Strother and Jordan Ratliffe coming up with big offensive rebounds for the group late in the game with the guard-heavy lineup.

Pruitt scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the second half, while Strother added 12 points and Ratliffe had 10. This coming on a night when leading scorer Tyrell Kirk, who entered the game scoring in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games, was burdened with foul trouble. Every player that checked in scored for the Braves.

Kinsey stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six assists to no turnovers, two steals and four rebounds. As the season draws toward March, Kinsey has had a habit of playing his best basketball late in the year, dishing a Peach Belt Conference tournament record 17 assists in the tournament last year.

Columbus State was led in scoring by Bryant Givens with 23 points and Landrius Horton added 19 points.

UNCP plays at Francis Marion on Wednesday. A win there and a USC Aiken win over Augusta on Wednesday would secure the third regular-season conference title for the Braves in four seasons.

