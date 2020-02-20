Offense helps Braves retake sole first in Peach Belt

PEMBROKE — In a battle for first place in the Peach Belt Conference, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team used a big second half to defeat USC Aiken, 109-89.
The Braves (20-5, 14-3 PBC) outscored the Pacers (17-10, 13-4 PBC) 60-42 in the second half. UNCP’s bench outscored USC Aiken’s reserves 43-26; UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said that was part of what made the win special.
“(Assistant coach Connor Keltner) always says we have a starting 10,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter who we throw in, we have a starting 10. It’s not even a bench. It’s another starting five.”
Six Braves scored in double figures. Tyrell Kirk posted a game-high 22 points and 10 assists. He went 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Shaun Kirk added 17 points, Akia Pruitt had 15 points, Spencer Levi scored 14 points, Jordan Ratliffe scored 12 points and David Strother chipped in with 11 points.
The Braves made 11 of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.
UNCP picked up a big dose of momentum late in the second half. Their run started after a Shaquan Jules basket cut UNCP’s lead to 82-77. Akia Pruitt responded with a basket that gave the Braves an 84-77 advantage.
USC Aiken head coach Mark Vanderslice, who had been in the officials’ ears for most of the second half, was ejected after picking up two straight technical fouls while arguing a call on USC Aiken’s ensuing possession. That sent UNCP’s Jordan Ratliffe to the free throw line, where he made two shots.
Pruitt’s basket before the ejection began an 11-2 run for the Braves. That surge included another pair of free throws stemming from another technical foul on the Pacers. At the end of that run, the Braves held a 93-79 lead with a little over three minutes left in the game.
“It just changed our momentum,” Tyrell Kirk said of UNCP’s run. “We saw that they were struggling on the bench and whatnot, and we just took advantage. We converted at the free-throw line, and we took advantage of it.”
USC Aiken’s Gus Rowland ended the run with a free throw. But the Braves weren’t done yet. On UNCP’s next possession, an alley-oop from Tyrell Kirk to Spencer Levi ignited the packed crowd at the English E. Jones Center. Two straight baskets from Pruitt then gave the Braves a 99-81 lead, putting the game out of reach as the clock neared the two-minute mark.
The Braves kept the crowd going with dunks by Dewan Lesesne and Tyrell Kirk in the game’s final minutes.
Lady Braves win; Haskins earns victory No. 300
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team ended its three-game skid — and gave head coach John Haskins his 300th combined win at UNCP — with a 77-71 win against USC Aiken on Wednesday night.
Shaniya Lester led the Lady Braves (11-14, 6-11 PBC) in scoring with 18 points, and she also posted a team-high eight rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Alcenia Purnell and Deja McCain (13 points apiece), Melanie Horne (11 points) and Courtney Smith (10 points).
Melyk Taouil led USC Aiken (14-11, 9-8 PBC) with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
The Lady Braves outscored USC Aiken 25-13 in the third period. UNCP led by as many as 11 points in the third, but Taouil and the Pacers kept coming back.
USC Aiken eventually tied the score at 62 on a Kanna Suzuki 3-pointer with just under four minutes left in the game. Purnell responded with a 3-pointer. Following a basket by Taouil with 1:23 on the clock, Lester hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Braves a 68-64 lead around the one-minute mark.
USC Aiken’s Madison Williams then made a short jumper with 31 seconds. USC Aiken quickly started intentionally fouling the Lady Braves. That led to two made free throws by Lester, followed by a Taouil basket.
With just over 17 seconds left on the clock, McCain hit one of two free throw attempts to give UNCP a 71-68 lead. The Lady Braves then rebounded a missed USC Aiken 3-pointer, and the Pacers sent Lester back to the line with 12 seconds left. Lester made both shots.
But Taouil responded again, this time with a three-point play that cut UNCP’s lead to 73-71 with eight seconds left.
The Pacers tried to foul UNCP’s Courtney Smith with five seconds left in the game, but the call was upgraded to a flagrant foul. That meant the Lady Braves would have possession again after two free throw attempts. They made the most of it; Lester made both shots at the line, and Smith made two more after being fouled in the game’s final seconds.
“We got a little sloppy late in the game when we had a lead, and we had a couple transitions we botched,” Haskins said. “We forced a couple shots against the zone, but I thought for the most part — we hit some really big shots, none bigger than the one Shania hit in the corner.”
The Braves will be at home Saturday against Columbus State. The women kick off the 1:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.