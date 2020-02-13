UNCP men’s hoops tops Lander on the road

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The 17th-ranked University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team turned 17 offensive rebounds into 23 second-chance points and used a big run late in the second half to pull away for good on the way to a key 81-66 win at upset-minded Lander on Wednesday evening.
It is the 13th win in the last 14 outings for the Braves (19-4, 13-2 PBC) who matched an NCAA Division II era record with their ninth-straight victory as well. The setback marked the second loss in the last three outings for the Bearcats (17-6, 11-4) who have now dropped nine of the last 10 matchups in the series with UNCP.
The opening period produced five lead changes and seven tie scores as both sides shot better than 48 percent from the field. The Bearcats opened up a five-point lead, 14-9, following a 3-pointer from Sidney Robinson at the 15:01 mark, but the Braves answered with eight-straight points and eventually grabbed a 17-14 advantage on Tyrell Kirk’s 3-pointer nearly four minutes later. The hosts retook the lead thanks to six-straight points later in the stanza, but it would be the Braves that inevitably lugged a 39-36 lead into the locker room.
The Braves converted on 17 of their 31 field goal attempts in the second half, and keyed the final result with a 5-for-6 mark from the perimeter. Lander trailed by eight points, 45-37, with 15:40 left to play, but tacked up eight consecutive points to knot the score back up three minutes later. UNCP maintained the momentum, however, and used a jumper from Akia Pruitt with 6:33 left in regulation to spark a game-changing 18-6 run over the next four minutes.
Junior David Strother scored 13 of his team-best 16 points in the second half. The Lumberton native registered 6-for-7 shooting in the latter stanza, and finished his night with a trio of assists as well. Spencer Levi came off of the bench to put up 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while also adding six rebounds.
Kirk posted 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of action. He connected on all three of his 3-point attempts on Wednesday.
Seniors Akia Pruitt and Jabrie Bullard both tallied 10 points. Pruitt also logged seven rebounds and the only block of the game for the Braves.
UNCP will close out its three-game road trip on Saturday when it heads to Georgia to take on league nemesis Augusta (16-7, 11-4 PBC) in the back half of a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader inside Christenberry Fieldhouse. The Jaguars won their fifth-straight game with an 87-67 victory at Francis Marion on Wednesday.
Turnovers cost UNCP women at No. 21 Lander
GREENWOOD, S.C. — League-leading Lander scored 40 points on 31 turnovers by the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team and stayed perfect in Peach Belt Conference play with a 76-59 victory over the Braves on Wednesday evening inside Horne Arena.
The result marked the fourth loss in the last five road outings for UNCP (10-13, 5-10 PBC) who fell to 4-10 away from Pembroke in 2019-20. The Bearcats (20-3, 15-0 PBC) stretched their win streak out to 16 games and improved to 12-1 in Greenwood this season as well.
Lander pushed its lead out to five points, 10-5, on a 3-pointer from Jessica Harris at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter, but the Braves used a five-point swing to tie the score up 2 1/2 minutes later. Lander answered with four-straight points, but Jillian Ebron’s shot at the buzzer cut UNCP’s deficit to two points heading into the second period.
The Braves trailed by just three points, 19-16, after Aliyah Farmer’s jumper just 45 seconds into the second quarter, but the Bearcats put together an 18-0 run and eventually stretched their lead out to 37-16 with 4:40 left in the half. Tiara Williams broke the silence for UNCP with a layup 30 ticks later, but the hosts took a 44-24 lead as the teams into the locker rooms.
UNC Pembroke scored the first nine points of the second half and cut its deficit back to 44-33 with 7:15 left in the quarter. The Braves shot better than 55 percent in the period and outscored the Bearcats 18-15, but the hosts held a hefty 59-42 advantage going into the final stanza.
Lander took its largest lead of the night, 68-43, off of a layup from Amiaya Melvins with 7:32 left to play. The hosts limited UNCP to just 4-for-14 shooting from the field in the final period to fuel the outcome.
UNCP’s ShaNiya Lester scored a team-high 13 points highlighted by a 6-for-7 clip from the field. Alcenia Purnell added 11 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block.
The Braves will close out their three-game road trip on Saturday when they travel to Georgia to face Augusta (7-15, 4-10 PBC). Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Christenberry Fieldhouse.