Local Sports Briefs

February 4, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont youth baseball holds sign-ups

FAIRMONT — The registration for Fairmont youth baseball begins this Saturday and runs every Tuesday and Saturday until Feb. 29.

Registration is held inside the Fairmont Town Hall courtroom on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anyone from ages 4 to 12 can sign up for leagues ranging from T-ball to Majors. Cost per player is $10.

Lumberton basketball holds youth night on Friday

LUMBERTON — Local youth basketball players will be honored on Friday when the Lumberton basketball team hosts Richmond.

Any middle school or youth recreation player will get into the game for free by wearing their jersey. The players will be recognized at halftime of the boys game.

The varsity doubleheader starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_ROUNDUP-1.jpg

Staff report