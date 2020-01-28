Bym: Post play leads UNC past NC State for second straight win

RALEIGH — After suffering through one of the darkest times in program history over the first three weeks of January, the dark cloud over the University of North Carolina basketball team has sunlight peeking through.
After a close double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech last week that seemed to carry over into the home blowout win against Miami, the tide continued to turn for the Tar Heels Monday on the road with a 75-65 win over NC State. The win helped the Tar Heels claim back-to-back games for the first time in ACC play, and the first time with multiple wins in a row since December.
To do so, UNC continued to show progression from the previous two games on the strengths of past teams — inside scoring and rebouding.
“I think we are getting a little better defensively. They are understanding a little bit about how intense you have to be to play in this league and at this level,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “I think they are understanding the intensity they have to play with.”
North Carolina (10-10, 3-6 ACC) also won its seventh straight win over NC State (14-7, 5-5 ACC) in Raleigh. In past years, the trips to PNC Arena have been highlighted by standout performances by players like Marcus Paige and Luke Maye against the Wolfpack. This time, it was Garrison Brooks who stepped into the limelight.
The junior big man had 25 points and 11 rebounds, with a majority of his points coming in the first half.
“I thought he completely kicked our butt,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said of Brooks. “I thought we lost the game with mental and physical toughness inside the paint. I thought we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”
UNC out-rebounded NC State 42-31, and also claimed a 14-11 margin on the offensive glass, led by six offensive boards from Brooks.
“He’s playing really, really well, and other teams’ defenses are aimed at him. They have put a load on him,” Williams said. “We’ve got to get better offensively, but he’s carried us.”
Not only Brooks, but freshman Armando Bacot, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds, attacked the goal as the UNC frontcourt continued to take the lead of the offensive load to fuel a victory.
The pair sparked what was the momentum swinging run that gave the Tar Heels the lead late in the first half that never turn back to the Wolfpack’s favor.
Bacot dunked and was fouled with less than a minute to go in the first half. He converted the 3-point play, and on the next possession scored and was fouled. The ensuing free throw was off the mark, but Brandon Robinson tipped the miss to Brooks who laid home a shot in the closing seconds to put Carolina up 39-35 at the half.
Out of halftime, Brooks scored six of the next eight UNC points as the lead grew to nine.
“I wanted to get off to a good start in the second half and try to keep the crowd out of it,” Williams said. “We never could get enough separation to get the crowd out of it, but we got the ball to Garrison and he made enough plays for us.”
After Robinson hit three free throws to put UNC up 52-63 with less than nine minutes to go, NC State brought the lead to four points thanks to scoring from D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels, with 6:36 left. Then a late scoring drought that lasted until the 1:35 mark was the nail in the coffin for the Wolfpack.
“We couldn’t get stops when we needed to. I thought that was a big difference in the game,” Keatts said. “We’ve got to get tougher.”
The failure to get defensive stops for the Wolfpack aided the Tar Heels as they shot their second-best percentage from the field in a game, second only to Saturday’s showing against Miami, which gives optimism for a team that looked dead in the water offensively this time three weeks ago.
Four NC State players scored in double figures, led by Funderburk with 18 points. But the glaring goose eggs on the stat sheet from several key shooters from the Wolfpack, and a zero in the scoring column from C.J. Bryce, the team’s leading scorer, loomed large in the loss.
The loss has several Wolfpack players taking a step back to avoid the same end of the season the team suffered last season that concluded with an NCAA Tournament snub.
“We’ve got to take it one game at time. There’s a lot of basketball left to play. We’ve got to fix our issues of mental and physical toughness if we want to win those games,” Keatts said. “I’m not going to the point where I say it’s deflating. We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to get back on the floor.”
North Carolina and NC State are at home on Saturday, with the Tar Heels playing Boston College and the Wolfpack taking on sixth-ranked Louisville.
