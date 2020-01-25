Lumberton earns hoops road sweep at Hoke

By: Staff report

RAEFORD — The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a dominant win at Hoke County Friday, defeating the Bucks 74-44 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

The Pirates outscored Hoke County (5-12, 0-7 SAC) by nine or more points in each of the first three quarters to build a commanding lead.

Lumberton (14-2, 5-1 SAC) led 17-8 after the first quarter, then outscored the Bucks 21-6 in the second for a 38-14 halftime lead. Lumberton led 61-26 at the end of the third.

Jordan McNeill scored 27 points to lead Lumberton and Matt Locklear scored 13. Luis Meletiche led Hoke County with 10 points.

In the girls game, Lumberton won a low-scoring affair by a 36-33 final.

The Pirates led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and 27-22 at the end of the third.

Lumberton (9-7, 2-4 SAC) was led by Hailey Werrel with 10 points and Jaylen Carter with nine. Wynashia Bratcher led Hoke County (4-12, 0-7 SAC) with nine points.

Lumberton travels to play Jack Britt on Tuesday.

Red Springs splits with East Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Red Springs boys earned a 47-27 Three Rivers Conference win Friday at East Bladen, outscoring the Eagles in every quarter to gradually pull away.

Red Springs (8-10, 7-4 TRC) led 8-6 at the end of the first, 23-13 at halfime and 31-18 at the end of the third.

Jordan Ferguson led the Red Devils with 14 points and Corell Love scored 12. East Bladen (2-13, 1-9 TRC) was led by Javant McDowell with 11 points.

In the girls game, the Red Devils struggled offensively in a 51-23 loss to the Eagles.

Red Springs (2-15, 2-9 TRC) was held scoreless in the first quarter and trailed 14-0 after the period. East Bladen (15-3, 9-1 TRC) led 23-6 at halftime and 37-10 at the end of the third.

Patience Ward scored 21 points to lead East Bladen and Anna Gray Heustess had 14. Kiyana Jones and Anyla Hunt each scored six points to lead Red Springs.

Red Springs hosts East Columbus on Tuesday.

Lumberton Jr. boys’ streak snapped

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Junior High boys basketball team saw its 56-game winning streak end against St. Pauls Middle on Thursday, 36-33.

Lumberton Jr. took a 29-26 lead into the final quarter but the Bulldogs held the Vikings in check in the fourth.

Chatler Maynor scored 15 points for the Vikings.

Lumberton Jr. hosts Red Springs on Monday.

