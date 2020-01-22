Fairmont rally falls short at West Columbus

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore, 5, dribbles past West Columbus’ Marquise Ratliff, 3, during Tuesday’s game between the two schools in Cerro Gordo. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jahkeem Moore, 5, dribbles past West Columbus’ Marquise Ratliff, 3, during Tuesday’s game between the two schools in Cerro Gordo. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jakirra White, 34, puts up a shot during Tuesday’s game against West Columbus in Cerro Gordo. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jakirra White, 34, puts up a shot during Tuesday’s game against West Columbus in Cerro Gordo. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Saquan Singletary, 20, is fouled by South Columbus’ Tyvon Tyler, 4, on a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game between the two schools in Cerro Gordo. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Saquan Singletary, 20, is fouled by South Columbus’ Tyvon Tyler, 4, on a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game between the two schools in Cerro Gordo.

CERRO GORDO — After their hopes of a victory at West Columbus looked dead at halftime, the Fairmont boys basketball team came to life in the second half Tuesday, cutting a 29-point deficit to as low as five.

But the momentum the Golden Tornadoes had held for practically the entire second half shifted back to West Columbus late, allowing the Vikings to stave off the Tornadoes’ rally and earn a 73-60 win.

“They start well down here; I told them that from the get go, we couldn’t come out flat,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Coming out flat, that put us in a situation where we had to fight for our lives. I think everybody came in and contributed and did a good job in the second half, and competing in the third quarter; that third quarter was a big turnaround for us.”

The Vikings, who led 30-4 late in the first quarter, led 46-19 at halftime and 48-19 after the first basket of the second half, before Fairmont’s run began. The Golden Tornadoes had already cut the lead to 51-31 midway through the third before Cedreke Smith hit three 3-pointers over the balance of the period. That hot streak further electrified the Fairmont bench and crowd, and after a Kobe Davis basket in the final minute of the third quarter the deficit was down to 11, at 53-42, going to the fourth.

“We’ve been telling him to shoot; he’s not a selfish player, he doesn’t like to shoot the ball a lot, and I said, ‘man, with the shot you’ve got, you need to take more shots,’” McNair said of Smith. “He’s a team player first, and he’ll take the shot if he has it, and when he gets going, we’ve just got to get it to him. He lifts the life for everybody on the team — they play harder — when he’s knocking down shots.”

In the fourth, Fairmont continued to chip away at the Vikings’ lead, with another triple by Smith and five points in the period by Davis, and climbed to a 62-57 deficit with 3:34 to go — a 38-14 run dating back to West Columbus’ largest lead.

But from that point, the Vikings finished the game with an 11-3 run of their own, with Tyquawn Johnson — the hero of West Columbus’ early run — hitting a run-launching layup and Winston Davis hitting another. Marquise Ratliff, Keywone Sumpter and Tyvon Tyler hit free throws down the stretch for the Vikings, while Fairmont was held to a single basket in the stretch run, a Jahkeem Moore trey.

“They finished the game. They finished it, and we didn’t,” McNair said. “It takes a lot of energy and a lot of fight to come from that far down, so when you get that far back the energy level’s not going to be the same as when you started the run. You have to do a better job of managing at that point, and we didn’t do a good job of (that).”

Johnson keyed West Columbus’ first-quarter run with 20 points in the opening stanza, including five made 3-pointers. The senior guard had 25 points by halftime and finished with 31.

“That hurt us a lot. We lost one of the best shooters on their team,” McNair said. “That’s like losing Michael Jordan on the floor — you will not lose No. 23, and you can’t lose No. 2, because he can shoot. And he’s at home, so he’s going to be a lot more comforatble; it don’t matter if it’s 30 feet, he’s going to feel good because he’s at home. Playing a game of this magnitude, you can’t lose their best player, and to me, he’s their best player.”

West Columbus won the season’s first meeting between the teams 48-44 on Dec. 6; Tuesday the Vikings nearly matched that offensive output by halftime. Fairmont, meanwhile, scored 45 in the second half Tuesday compared to the 44 scored over 32 minutes against the Vikings previously.

West Columbus (14-2, 8-1 Three Rivers Conference) keeps pace in the loss column with league-leader Whiteville, remaining a half-game behind the Wolfpack, who won 88-78 against East Columbus Tuesday. The Vikings host South Columbus Friday.

Fairmont (9-8, 7-3 TRC) falls to fourth in the league, half a game behind St. Pauls, who the Golden Tornadoes host Friday.

Fairmont girls earn second win over West Columbus

The first time the Fairmont girls played West Columbus this season, they won by 46 points, snapping a 31-game losing streak with authority.

The Golden Tornadoes weren’t quite as dominant Tuesday, but still posted a convincing 53-33 win in which they led from start to finish and gradually pulled away from the Vikings.

“It’s satisfying to see them stay consistent and handle the business that they’re supposed to handle,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I was going to be a little worried if we came out and didn’t play at a higher pace than the team that we were facing, or play better than the team that we were facing. We beat them the first time, and my goal is to beat all the teams we beat the first time the second time, and the teams we didn’t beat, try your best to get them.”

In addition to contributions from their normal leaders — Paris Bethea scored 15 points, Amyrikal Vaught had 10 and Georgianna Waters had nine — the Golden Tornadoes got scoring from further down the roster as well. Jakirra White and Lakayla Chavis each had eight points, all in the first half as the Golden Tornadoes built up their lead early.

“That was awesome, to get them to come out,” Thompson said. “Lakayla Chavis has a ton of potential. Once she catches up to the speed of this game, being on the varsity scene, I think she’s going to be one of the ones that flourishes the most. And Jakirra White, initially coming from South (Robeson), she kind of bailed a little bit, but she bought in to what we’re doing and she’s working her butt off every day in practice.”

Fairmont (6-11, 5-5 TRC) led 8-6 before scoring the last eight points of the first quarter to lead 16-6 at the end of the period. They stretched the run to 14-0, and a 20-6 lead, before West Columbus’ next basket, and led by as many as 18 in the second quarter before holding a 32-16 halftime advantage.

The Golden Tornadoes held a 13-6 third-quarter edge to extend their lead to 45-22 going to the fourth.

West Columbus (0-15, 0-9 TRC) was led by Haley Brown with 15 points and Jamesee Lawson with 10.

Early run haunts Tornadoes at West Columbus; girls win

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

