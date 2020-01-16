Tyrell Kirk keys Braves win over Lander in return home

PEMBROKE — Tyrell Kirk had struggled shooting heading into Wednesday night’s Peach Belt Conference home matchup against Lander.
A prescription of extra shots after practice from interim coach Tony Jones was the solution for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke junior guard to lead the Braves to a 104-85 win.
“It’s confidence. Like Coach Jones told me to get back in the gym and I listened to him and he ain’t never told me nothing wrong,” Kirk said. “It felt good to bounce back because I was down on myself also feeling like I wasn’t attacking enough.”
Kirk posted 33 points in the win, a career-high on a shooting showing that included him going 7-for-10 from behind the arc.
“That’s a testament to his work ethic. He’s a great kid. He’s a great kid,” Jones said. “Tonight just showed it.”
Facing former UNCP assistant coach Drew Richards, in his first season as Lander head coach, the Braves won the game and also dominated the rebounding battle in a matchup of two of the best rebounding teams in the Peach Belt with a 39-28 margin.
“They are a tough team and they play hard on defense. We just worked well without the ball and got open to execute our offense,” Jones said. “
UNCP (11-4, 5-2 PBC) jumped from the start with hot shooting by hitting six 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game to take the lead by double figures. The lead never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Kirk keyed a 3-point barrage to open the game for the Braves. Six of UNCP’s first eight made shots were 3-pointers, including a trio from Kirk before the first media timeout. Kirk said after making the first couple shots he felt tonight was going to be a solid night for him scoring, after failing to break into double figures scoring the last three games.
“Coach challenged me and it helped me a lot,” Kirk said. “I hit some tough shots and my teammates found me and it was going good.”
A Shaun Kirk triple from the corner with 13 minute to go in the first half, putting the Braves up 24-13.
After starting 6-for-8 from deep to start, the Braves’ hot shooting cooled off as they missed their next six 3-pointers. The lead stayed around 10 points as UNCP attacked the rim for buckets in the paint and at the free-throw line and on the fast break. The Braves controlled the fast break in the first half to a tune of 19-0 and made the most of 11 Lander miscues for 17 points in the first 20 minutes.
For the game, UNCP had a 28-2 margin in fast break points and 21-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
“We threw a press in there to try and rush them to make some errant passes and it paid off,” Jones said. “I threw it just a day or two ago and they picked it up quick.”
Lander (10-4, 4-2 PBC) came out of the second half firing, with five straight triples on offense. Even with Lander lighting up the scoreboard, UNCP kept the lead out at a comfortable margin behind scoring from the starters. David Strother scored six of his 16 points after halftime in the win. Fellow guard Jordan Ratliffe also posted 16 points and Spencer Levi added 10 points off the bench.
The Braves rebounded from the loss at Columbus State with the win and started a tough homestand against two of the top three teams in the Peach Belt off on the right foot. UNCP remains at home to host Augusta on Saturday.
“I knew it was a great opportunity,” Strother said. “The goal this week is to go 2-0. We got one right now and we are trying to get one more.”
