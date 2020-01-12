Bym: Clemson ends streak in Chapel Hill by doing the unthinkable

CHAPEL HILL — For almost a century, it was unthinkable. And with less than two minutes to go, it looked as though the norm would once again keep Chapel Hill cursed for the Clemson men’s basketball team.
But the Tigers proved that every impossible streak has its Titanic moment, that was Saturday for Clemson.
In what has been one of the darkest seasons for the North Carolina basketball program in recent years, it perhaps hit rock bottom, or somewhere near it, as a double-digit lead with less than two minutes to go in regulation melted away to force overtime. In the extra period, the Tigers claimed their first lead of the game and accomplished something the previous 59 Clemson squads couldn’t do in Chapel Hill — win, and it did so for a 79-76 victory.
“It’s probably not as big a mountain in Clemson every day as people think it is. We’re certainly glad to have it past us and not be asked about it anymore,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “To come back in the way we did to do it really makes you really proud as a coach of your players.”
UNC (8-8, 1-4 ACC) seemed to be moments away from a monumental win, but Clemson (8-7, 2-3 ACC) stayed the course to end the 94-year curse for the program against a Carolina team that feels snake-bitten itself with injuries and tough losses in recent weeks.
The monumental win that UNC was on the cusp of was Roy Williams’ 880th win to pass mentor Dean Smith, but what happened on Saturday made Williams put this as a remarkable loss.
“I’ve had some great moments as a coach and I’d say right now this is the lowest one because losing this game is my fault,” he said. “I told them that if I die tomorrow or 20 years from now, that will be the biggest regret I have in 32 years as a coach.”
After Armando Bacot made a pair of free throws to put Carolina up 68-58 with 2:08 left, Clemson closed the game with a trio of 3-pointers over the final 1:55 of the game, coupled with a trio of UNC turnovers against Clemson’s fullcourt press to set up the comeback.
Senior Brandon Robinson calmly sank a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to make it a three-point Carolina lead, and moments into the Tigers’ final possession is when Williams saw his mistake.
“They were dribbling the ball across the 10-second line and I said, ‘you didn’t remind them to foul.’ We do it in practice. I believe in it,” Williams said.
“I tell (UNC Athletic Director) Bubba (Cunningham) that he should probably fire me. It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea. A coach is supposed to help his kids. I didn’t help them very much.”
The harsh words on himself for Williams were unwarranted according to the players who shoulders the blame for what ended up being back-to-back losses after leading at the half in the Smith Center. That is also a first for the program.
“We made mistakes that aren’t his fault. He’s not out there playing, he’s not scoring the points, he’s not shooting the shots. I was 0-for-6 out there today from 3,” Andrew Platek said. “If I make two 3s we win the game. Everybody can put the blame on themeselves but it’s not his fault. It’s our fault.”
With the Tar Heels playing defense to the buzzer, Clemson’s Aamir Simms stepped out to hit his second triple of the run with three seconds left. Simm’s scoring over the final two minutes of regulation and in overtime was the biggest hit to snapping winless streak in Chapel Hill.
“I thought our kids really executed down the stretch,” Brownell said. “I thought the last five or six minutes of regulation and overtime we executed our offense really well and got good shots. It was a fantastic comeback, and certainly a terrific win for us.”
Simms led Clemson with 20 points and delivered in the clutch for the Tigers after Tevin Mack, Clemson’s best offensive weapon in the game, fouled out late just before the comeback. Mack and John Newman III each had 17 points.
Robinson had a career-high 27 points and was one of three Tar Heels in double figures with Bacot adding 21 points and Garrison Brooks chipping in 13 points and 11 rebounds.
With Williams stuck on win No. 879 and the program looking to find its bearings, the way Saturday’s game got away out-weighted the streak that the contest counted toward.
“These kids really need a win and their coach let them down today,” Williams said. “I think our inability to handle the second half against Pitt had more to do with it than the streak against Clemson.”
