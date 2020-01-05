Stiles: Tar Heels make the wrong kind of history

CHAPEL HILL — The 21,099 fans who filed into the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday anticipated the possibility they’d witness history, as North Carolina coach Roy Williams entered the game tied with the building’s namesake with 879 career wins and looked to pass his mentor.
Instead, as the Tar Heels’ game against Georgia Tech unfolded, they witnessed another kind of history — a dreadful first-half performance never before seen on the Smith Center floor en route to a 96-83 loss.
UNC missed its first 15 shots, digging into a 27-4 hole and later trailing three different times by 24 points, en route to a 47-27 halftime deficit — the largest for the home team in their building’s history.
A 56-point second half output kept the crowd engaged up through most of the final 20 minutes, but the early deficit was ultimately too much to overcome as the Tar Heels never got closer than a nine-point margin and lost to Georgia Tech at home for the first time since 2010.
“I apologize to all of the North Carolina fans, people that care about our basketball program, former players,” Williams said. “Because we stunk it up tonight and that’s got to be my responsibility.”
The Tar Heels’ game-opening stretch without a field goal — their first came with 6:49 left in the half — was the most obvious stat regarding the team’s first-half futility. But Williams also pointed to the lack of offensive rebounding off the excess of missed shots. UNC (8-6, 2-2 ACC) had four offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes, and no second-chance points.
“To miss 18 shots in the first half and not have any points on second-chance opportunities is just beyond belief to me because I don’t think anybody has ever emphasized rebounding more than I have my entire career,” Williams said. “That sort of sounds like I’m blaming them, and that’s partly true — I know I’ve coached that part of the game.”
The team’s defense didn’t help matters either, allowing the most points scored by Georgia Tech (7-7, 2-2) under coach Josh Pastner as the Yellow Jackets shot at least 55 percent from the field in each half. Jose Alvarado scored 25 points to lead the Yellow Jackets and Moses Wright added 22.
“We didn’t play good defense, we didn’t make shots; they just outplayed us in every aspects of the game,” Brandon Robinson said.
The visible beginning of the Tar Heels’ struggles came promptly after tipoff, as Georgia Tech led 8-0, 19-2, 27-4 and 30-6. But for Williams, the downward trend began even before the national anthem.
“Before the game even started, I said something to our staff (about) ‘I don’t like our attitude,’” Williams said. “They’re not involved, they’re not buying in.”
As the game unfolded, one UNC player’s effort did stand out, as Garrison Brooks scored a career-high 35 points — the most points scored by a Tar Heel since Brice Johnson exactly four years before — with 11 rebounds. Brooks was 17-for-18 at the free-throw line — the Tar Heels’ 23-for-27 work at the line was an overshadowed positive — and left the floor exhausted when he fouled out with two minutes to go.
But Brooks said little of his performance post-game, instead looking forward to how the Tar Heels can improve over their final 17 regular-season games.
“We’ve got to come in tomorrow and work,” Brooks said. “It’s nothing to hang our heads about; of course it’s tough — you never want to get down by that much and none of your shots are going in, you can’t get a stop — but you’ve just got to come in and work like you’ve never worked before.”
The immediate challenge for UNC is Pittsburgh, who visits the Smith Center Wednesday, as the Tar Heels will try to make sure the immense disappointment of Saturday doesn’t turn into multiple losses.
“We’ve got to put it in a box, throw it away, and focus on the next game,” Christian Keeling said. “We just can’t let these games affect the rest of them.”
The Tar Heels will have two more chances to secure Williams’ 880th win at home, with Pittsburgh followed by Clemson on Saturday — and remember, the Tigers have never won in Chapel Hill.
After No. 879 came Monday against Yale — as he has throughout his entire career — Williams bluffed at any insinuation he was as good a coach as Smith. After losing his first chance at No. 880 Saturday, Williams implied he felt he wasn’t a good coach, period.
“It’s the most negative I’ve ever been about myself; the most negative I’ve ever felt about any team,” he said.
As the Tar Heels move deeper into the ACC portion of the schedule, history may continue to be made — for better or worse.