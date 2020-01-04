From the Fringe

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team had talent and experience, and after a 3-0 start to the 2020 season the Rams were starting to build momentum and confidence.

Then the season was put on hold and all coach Jeff Lamb can do is think of what his team might have been able to do.

“We felt with the work that we put in the offseason and the guys we had back that took last year off to add them with what we had that we could make a run,” Lamb said. “We were really about to see what we were all about the next week with two games against Scotland and one with Whiteville. That would’ve been have to see what we were actually going to be, instead now we think what we would actually be.”

Purnell Swett has a large group of its contributors in the junior class, but the aforementioned additions of seniors Austin Chavis and James Derek Locklear to the pitching staff added depth to a team that had one of the deep bullpens in the region.

The senior class was a driving force in directing the team off the field as much as on the field.

“They were really rallying together and were on that team concept of holding each other accountable,” Lamb said. “The atmosphere around this team was different. They showed up and things were different. They showed up to practice to get better.”

Lamb said Locklear, a submarine pitcher, showed he was hard to hit early in the season and the competitive nature of Chavis fueled him on the mound. The pair would relieve pitchers like senior Jeremiah Locklear, who looked to close out his standout high school career on a high note after a no-hitter against Richmond in his first start of the season. Jalyn McIntyre was expected to carry over from his all-conference season a year ago behind the plate, while Blake Scott and Shane Locklear would anchor down the outfield.

On top of those seniors, Lamb said the juniors were “hitting on all cylinders.”

For now, the Rams wait to see if they will get another chance to step out on the diamond together, and the coaching staff is keeping tabs on the players.

“We are checking in weekly if not daily with them just to see how they are feeling. I’ve texted the group and asked them to like text me a picture of how they were feeling,” Lamb said. “I’m also trying to see how we can meet virtually on Zoom just to see the guys because I know they want to see each other after being used to seeing each other everyday.”

The Purnell Swett softball team also was undefeated to start the young season with a talented crop of younger talent.

“I felt like we had a solid team, a good team,” coach William Deese said. “I was expecting us to do well in the conference, win the Slugfest and make the state playoffs. We had six starters back and felt like we were going to have a good year.”

The seniors for the Rams included Kaley Deese, Chelsey Wilkes, Kyra Locklear and Kenzie Sampson.

“These girls were the leaders of the team. It’s always good when you have the same personnel each year so they know what to do,” William Deese said. “They are like my coaches on the field.”

Wilkes took on the road of team vocal leader, William Deese said, and was a solid glove in the outfield. Kaley Deese worked her way into the starting lineup this year and was finding her groove at the plate through the first three games. Locklear and Sampson were expected to be key role players for the Rams.

The Rams started 3-0 and 1-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and have several players returning next year with the nucleus of the team being sophomores.

“We are going to be in for the long run the next couple years. We’ve got good pitching, our defense is strong and a strong JV team with kids coming up to fill the spots of the seniors we will be losing,” William Deese said.

Purnell Swett girls soccer coach Alaric Strickland said that this senior class and the class before them were the building blocks for the program. But the final chapter for this year’s senior class is left unfinished.

“The worst part about all this is these seniors have worked hard over the last four years to get to this position to lead,” Strickland said. “This was a veteran team with high expectations and they were ready to meet those high goals they set. Now they are not going to get to reach them and that’s what heartbreaking to me.”

The Rams started 2-1 and 1-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and had goals set to continue to break program records in 2020.

“I think they were capable of a lot,” Strickland said. “This team had a great leadership from the senior class and they had good players below them that were doing their job to help make sure they reached the goals.”

The senior class was on track to be the winningest in program history and was eyeing a new season record of 13 wins in a season. Players like Layla Locklear and Abi Lowry were returning to help fuel the offense once again this season. Locklear was a set-up player last year who was going to be another offensive weapon this season. Lowry was the leading returning scorer for the program once again, and was back on her goal-scoring ways early in this season which was her final year before taking the field with UNCP next season.

Ashley Locklear and Alessa Locklear were two strong defenders and two of the most athletic defenders the program has had, according to Strickland. He also said that Elysha Strickand was growing into her role in the midfield, while Jacey Locklear was a solid role player that was going to be looked upon to provide a defensive lift off the bench.

“The senior class brought heart, they brought determination and they brought a strong work ethic,” Strickland said.

“It’s hard to think of words to make them feel better, and there’s no words that can really help in this situation. It’s tough to know that we are all going through this together and it’s very unfortunate that this is happening during their senior year.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett’s Abi Lowry looks for space in a match last season. The Rams had high hopes for the season on the pitch with a veteran group looking to break more school records before the season was suspended. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC_0155.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Purnell Swett’s Abi Lowry looks for space in a match last season. The Rams had high hopes for the season on the pitch with a veteran group looking to break more school records before the season was suspended. Richmond County Daily Journal Purnell Swett senior Jeremiah Locklear pitches in the Rams’ last game against Richmond in March. Locklear threw a no-hitter in the win and now the resumption of his final season is up in the air. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Swett_JeremiahRichmond-1-.jpg Richmond County Daily Journal Purnell Swett senior Jeremiah Locklear pitches in the Rams’ last game against Richmond in March. Locklear threw a no-hitter in the win and now the resumption of his final season is up in the air.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor