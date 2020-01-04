From the Fringe

January 4, 2020
By: Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Johnny Odom and Bob Antone claimed a one-stroke win in the Pinecrest senior shootout this week.

The pair defeated runners-up Gurney Bullard and Ben Harris, who took second in a scorecard playoff. The closest to the flag winners were Odom, Tiger Willie and Lee Hunt.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

