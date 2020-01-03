Westover wipes out Fairmont boys

FAYETTEVILLE — The Westover boys basketball team made clear from the opening moments of Thursday’s game against Fairmont that they were going to have a big night.
The Wolverines jumped out to a huge lead nearly immediately and never looked back en route to an 87-36 win over the Golden Tornadoes.
Westover (11-0) led 24-3 less than six minutes into the game, and Fairmont (4-7) was never closer than 20 from that point, and reached the running-clock threshold of a 40-point deficit early in the third quarter.
“I knew what kind of a team they had; how long they were and how talented they were,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “You run into those type teams; they’re a buzz saw right now. They’re playing really good; they had a scare against Granville Central, but since then they haven’t, they’ve been playing solid basketball.”
Traymond Willis-Shaw had three dunks for Westover in the game’s first 2 1/2 minutes, giving the Wolverines a 9-3 lead; Westover scored the next 15 points, too — a 22-0 run in all after Fairmont led 3-2 in the first 90 seconds — keyed by a pair of Darius Jewell 3-pointers. The Wolverines led 30-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Fairmont had its best quarter offensively in the second, hitting six of their 13 field goals, but was still outscored 31-15 in the period to trail 61-25 at halftime.
Westover reached the running-clock threshold of a 40-point lead early in the third, and kept adding to the lead from there. The lead reached 55 points at 85-30.
“It did make it difficult coming into their place, where they play well at, and they shoot well at home,” McNair said. “But it also helped our team. It helped them learn how to fight through things. This is a championship team, I’m talking about a state championship team. I don’t see too many teams beating them.”
Dewayne McCormick, Jahkeem Moore and Kobe Davis each scored six points to share the team lead for Fairmont.
D’marco Dunn scored 24 points, with 15 in the first half, to lead Westover.
“(Dunn) stood out to me because he didn’t do a lot of talking, he just played basketball,” McNair said. “He’s got a D-1 attitude, and I was talking to his principal earlier and she said he’s also a good student, too, so that goes a long way. He’s a talent.”
Willis-Shaw scored 13 points for the Wolverines, Jewell scored 12 and Ma’Nas Drummond and Isaiah Bridges each scored nine.
Fairmont resumes Three Rivers Conference play Friday when they host South Columbus. Westover plays Saturday at E.E. Smith.
Chris Stiles