Chatman carried Lumberton’s offensive load

By: By Jonathan Bym
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman runs around Purnell Swett’s Jonte Pittman, 21, during the season finale. Chatman accounted for all three touchdowns in that game and all 14 total scores this season from the Pirates to earn county offensive Player of the Year honors.

LUMBERTON — If there was a touchdown scored by the Lumberton football team this season, Jadarion Chatman had something to do with it.

The dynamic quarterback accounted for every touchdown the Pirates had this season to earn the county offensive Player of the Year honors.

“I had to just keep believing in the line. Even though we couldn’t get much, we had to play as a team and keep moving forward,” Chatman said. “They believe in me and they kept pushing me to get it.”

After a preseason that hinted at Chatman splitting time at quarterback with sophomore Hayden Hickman, Chatman saw nearly every snap at quarterback this season for the Pirates. He totaled more than 1,500 yards of total offense, with 989 of that coming through the air.

He passed for nine touchdowns and rushed for five more.

“He made a lot of plays and extended a lot of plays for us. He was a big part of our offensive scheme,” Lumberton interim coach Adam Deese said. “He was a big part of our offense, he and Jordan (McNeill).”

After a slow start to his junior season in a blowout loss to Dillon, Chatman scored three rushing touchdowns and tossed another score to McNeill in the Pirates 30-28 win at Pine Forest in Week 2.

Adversity hit the program hard this season with former head coach Kelly Williamson retiring midway through the season. After the change, Chatman stepped up to be a bigger leader.

“Coach Deese helped us out. He kept us focused. He kept us in the weight room; telling us to keep pushing and not to quit,” Chatman said.

Deese said that Chatman was one player that made the transition easy for him and the staff.

“He became confident and realized he could make a lot of plays,” Deese said. “We are looking forward to seeing what he can do next year.”

Nearly all of Chatman’s passing yards went to Hickman or McNeill, with McNeill being an open target for the quarterback on many occasions this season.

“They stepped up big, especially Jordan. I knew if I didn’t have nobody, most times I could throw it up and he’d get it,”Chatman said. “Hayden; the same thing. They just play hard every play.”

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]

