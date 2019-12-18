Bym: Youth power shift threatens end of Lumberton-Dillon Shootout dominance

LUMBERTON — In recent years, the championship of the Robeson County Shootout girls tournament has been dominated by the same two schools, making it one of the easier tournaments to predict, and even tougher to watch with the countless blowouts.
Those days of Lumberton and Dillon monopolizing the tournament come to an end this year. I’m not saying that we wont have both teams in the championship this time around, but all signs point to a tougher road for both teams if that finals matchup were to happen.
Lumberton and Dillon have had and still have two of the best teams in this year’s field, but there are teams on their sides of the bracket that are tired of being bullied and now want their crack at revenge. The last time a team in this year’s field not named Lumberton or Dillon won the girls title was Fairmont in 2006. Lumberton and Dillon have claimed the last eight titles.
All signs point to a possible power shift this season, and leading the charge is a youth movement.
Perhaps the biggest challenger, and some see as a favorite, on Lumberton’s side is St. Pauls. The Bulldogs haven’t had a team come close to beating them this season. Dominance is the best word to use for St. Pauls; heck, the closest margin of victory has been 37 points against South View. The difference this year has been four newcomers, with three of them being a sophomore or younger.
The attention that towering sophomore twins Taliya and Tamyra Council and playmaking freshman point guard Jakieya Thompson have taken off reigning Robeson County Player of the Year T.J. Eichelberger has made them tough to stop. Senior center Iyania Evans also has added more length and rebounding to the team this season.
Eichelberger has happily took a load off offensively to help the team off to its best start in recent years, and now the first Shootout title since 1998 for the program is well within reach with this squad.
But getting over the Lumberton hump for St. Pauls could be a challenge, if both teams win win their first-round games. The last win for St. Pauls over Lumberton came in 2010 in the semifinals of the Shootout. That was the last time St. Pauls’ girls made an appearance in the title game.
On the other side of the bracket, Dillon’s first game on its road to a repeat comes against an up-and-coming Purnell Swett squad with a wealth of underclassmen in control.
Purnell Swett has already matched last year’s win total, and now the group that has rallied behind a new leader in freshman do-everything guard Kylie Chavis wants to prove they are ready to take the next step into a contender in this tournament. Dillon brings experience both in this tournament, but also collectively as a group playing against some of the best in South Carolina in recent years.
This game will prove to be a coming-of-age moment for the Rams, whether they suffer a win or loss in the first round, and also will be the toughest matchup Dillon has faced to open the tournament, outside of the first-round game at Lumberton in 2016.
Even past that matchup, the semifinal at Fairmont could pose another challenge for either team with a much improved Fairmont team or Cape Fear Christian Academy.
When it comes to tournament basketball, leadership and experience seem to be driving factors in helping a team come away with the title. But while that bodes well for Lumberton and Dillon who have been there before, there’s an excitement and aura around the young, talented teams that point to his year’s girls Shootout not being a two-horse race like we have been accustomed to seeing.
