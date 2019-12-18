Bym: Youth power shift threatens end of Lumberton-Dillon Shootout dominance

With high school sports on hold through at least a few weeks due to the spread of COVID-19, much of the focus is, rightfully, on the student-athletes whose seasons are in limbo, and may never resume.

But the sports hiatus also affects a group of people whose goal is to draw less attention, even as they’re as much a part of the game as the players.

Local officials are waiting to see if the spring sports season will resume, just as intently as the players, coaches and fans.

“It’s a new perspective on life and how we take things for granted,” said Anthony Maynor, a veteran official from Pembroke. “The last 22 years, I’ve officiated football, basketball, baseball; I’ve always had something to look forward to, at end of day or the weekend. I had that outlet, I was gonna use officiating as a type of destressing.

“Knowing you’re not gonna be able to officiate, not able to watch sports on TV or in person, and not knowing when that’ll change, that’s difficult. I’m not gonna say I’m depressed about it, but it’s a lot of free time.”

Like the players, the resumption of play is a big unknown for the officials, too. North Carolina High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker suspended the season through at least April 6 last week, and said in a media conference call Friday that the situation is very much “in Jell-O” and the league will continue to evaluate the best options moving forward. Recommendations by health and government officials to not hold public gatherings of more than 10 people through mid-May further put the season in doubt.

“The big question right now is the not knowing, the what ifs, what are we going to do,” said Mike Parnell of Whiteville, who is the baseball supervisor for the Southeastern Athletic Officials Association. “We’re waiting until April 6 to see what the (NCHSAA) decides, and we’ll move forward from there. I’ve spoken with over half the regional supervisors from across the state, and we’re all in the same boat, and they’ve got umpires too that want to know what’s going on, what’s going to happen, and that’s just a question we can’t answer right now. We’re persevering, we’re making it.”

“The (SAOA) has a lot of multi-sport officials,” said Errol Daniels, the SAOA’s supervisor for basketball and softball, who lives in Fayetteville. “For some of them this is the first time in a while they have no games. It’s uncharted territory.”

While the officials aren’t getting to enjoy the game and do something they love, there is also a financial impact. Officials are paid by the game, earning $61 for middle school and junior varsity games and $71 for varsity; those paychecks will certainly add up over the weeks or even months that sports are idle.

“You’ve got guys that look at this money as helpful; it’s extra money to help pay bills, take trips,” Parnell said. “Some guys look at it as a vocation, some as an advocation. You add that up over five weeks, that’s a pretty good little chunk of change.”

The SAOA has 96 baseball umpires, and many also officiate softball or collegiate baseball, which had its season end last week as the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA all canceled their spring sports championships.

“You’ve got 96 guys, trying to keep them upbeat and positive,” Parnell said. “That’s part of our job as a supervisor is keeping everybody upbeat, ‘things are going to work out guys, there’s going to be baseball, just not today.’”

For many officials, breaking the habit of spending their spring evenings umpiring games is hard to break, particularly in such a sudden circumstance.

“It’s just a time right now that I’ve been on the phone with many umpires, and some are down in the dumps, because it becomes a habit,” Parnell said. “From February to May you’re on a ballfield somewhere, and all of a sudden the carpet is pulled from under you. I don’t think we’ll lose anybody, because everybody enjoys what they’re doing; it’s a passion for the game, it’s a love for the game, it’s giving back to the game. It’s just hard on us all right now, just not knowing.”

In addition to the suspension of spring sports, Daniels said three of his officials were scheduled to work a state championship basketball game, the 1A girls final between Weldon and Murphy at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum, before its postponement. Getting to officiate a state final is a reward for officials who have performed well throughout the season, and Daniels said those officials are disappointed they may not get the chance to do so.

“I’ve been reiterating to those three, it’s postponed, it’s not canceled, not yet,” Daniels said.

With the NCHSAA’s suspension beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, some schools opted to play the games scheduled for Friday night. The possibility of what could be a final game, particularly for seniors, in a potentially lost season made for an emotional night, not just for the players but also the officials.

“Some of the teams had their senior nights, and they did it for both teams, and I think it was a great thing,” Parnell said. “A lot of guys called me after the games and said they were a little emotional; these guys’ senior years and it may be done. We are a caring people; people look at umpires as the bad guys sometimes, but we’ve got big hearts and we care for what’s going on out there.”

If the season ultimately never resumes, officials will control what they can and prepare themselves for the next season — in this case, football in the fall — through their disappointment at the absence of games to call.

“It gives us a little time to read rulebooks, case plays,” Daniels said.

“I tell local officials all the time, try to turn negatives into positives; try to get ready to be the best official you can be for the next sport you officiate,” Maynor said. “You’re like in a holding pattern; it’s like, what am I gonna do. All we can do is mentally and physically prepare for it, so when August comes around we’re ready for it. It’s kinda like the hurricanes; no one has the answers, we don’t know how to solve anything, and sports is not even secondary. If May 1 rolls around, the realization will hit that it’s gonna be August, and we’ve just got to take care of ourselves and our families before we can think about sports.”

“I think we’ll regroup,” Parnell said. “If it’s totally canceled for the year, we’ll regroup and start again next year, and of course we’ll have our summer programs going on, our training programs.

“And we’ll move forward — that’s all we can do.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo A local referee calls a Whiteville runner save at home in a game last season between the Wolfpack and Red Springs. With sports put on hold, referees are sidelined as well. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0926-2.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo A local referee calls a Whiteville runner save at home in a game last season between the Wolfpack and Red Springs. With sports put on hold, referees are sidelined as well. Courtesy photo Ryan Chavis, right, works at an umpires’ training event held in January at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_SECONDARY-officials1-2.jpg Courtesy photo Ryan Chavis, right, works at an umpires’ training event held in January at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Sports hiatus affecting officials, too

Chris Stiles Staff Writer