Potential standouts from each Shootout team

LUMBERTON — As the Robeson County Shootout tips off Thursday, a dozen or so players each from the 16 teams attending the event will participate.

Naturally, tournament basketball will result in certain individuals having standout performances and becoming stars of the tournament.

Here are some of the players to watch in this year’s Shootout, the 34th edition for the boys and 27th for the girls:

Boys

Fairmont G Jahkeem Moore — The junior guard is a consistent double-figure scoring threat for the Golden Tornadoes, using both perimeter shooting and drives to the basket. He is the team’s leading returning scorer from last season, and scored 16 points earlier this season in in-county play against St. Pauls.

Lumberton G Jordan McNeill — McNeill recently became Lumberton’s all-time leading scorer and also hit the 1,500-point mark for his career. McNeill is averaging over 20 points per game and his strongest scoring chances come on drives to the basket. He is also developing a strong game of passing to teammates to create opportunities for them.

Purnell Swett F Xavier Jones — The tournament MVP in Purnell Swett’s run to the title last year, Jones has shown his value to the Rams this season. The team was 0-4 while Jones was out with an injury, but has been far more competitive since his return as he scored 34 and 35 points in the games using his physical brand of basketball, coupled with the occasional make from the outside.

Red Springs G Jordan Ferguson — The Red Devils’ point guard has stepped up for his senior season. He uses his quickness and shooting touch to create a a large portion of the team’s scoring, both by scoring himself and by dishing off to teammates.

St. Pauls G Emonta Smith — While the Bulldogs don’t necessarily have one standout player who’s their go-to scoring threat, they do have Smith, a senior guard who has shown a capability to take over a game on the offensive end. The senior is averaging 11 points per game, helping lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 start.

Dillon G BoBo McKinnon — A standout receiver from the Wildcats’ SCHSL Lower State champion football team, McKinnon exhibits quickness and good hands. The junior had nearly a third of the Wildcats’ points in an 11-point performance this season against Latta.

Lake View F Larry Inman Jr. — The son of Wild Gators girls coach Larry Inman, the senior has already posted a double-double this season against West Columbus and a 21-point outing against Dillon Christian.

South Columbus G Rajon Graham — While Stallions coach Matt Hill will get some attention in his return to Robeson County, his senior guard may be who stands out on the floor. Graham averages 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as a rare guard to lead his team in rebounding.

Girls

Fairmont G Paris Bethea — A freshman playing in her first Shootout, Bethea has already proven to be the heartbeat of the Golden Tornadoes team. Her 7.1 points and 3.1 assists per game lead the team, and coach Marcus Thompson has said he hopes her energy on the floor rubs off on the rest of the team.

Lumberton F Katelyn Culbreth — The Pirates’ senior forward is averaging nearly a double-double, with 9.5 points and a county-high 10.8 rebounds per game, and grabbed 18 rebounds against New Hanover. Any opposing player wanting to get a rebound against Lumberton will have to beat Culbreth to get it.

Purnell Swett G Kylie Chavis — A freshman point guard for the Rams, Chavis has already proven to be both a strong passer and a consistent scorer. Chavis joined mostly the same team from last season, but the Rams’ fortunes early this season have been better with her at the point.

Red Springs G Sydney Bell — Yet another freshman gaining attention with her play, the athletic guard is accounting for a substantial portion of the Red Devils’ offense, with seven points and 1.7 assists per game as the team has struggled to score in early-season play.

St. Pauls F T.J. Eichelberger — St. Pauls has several potential breakout players in their lineup, but the face of the team remains Eichelberger, the reigning Robeson County Player of the Year. The do-it-all junior guard is averaging less points this year — though she’s still at 12.8 points per game — but that’s due to the emergence of other strong players around her, players who her presence creates opportunities for.

Cape Fear Christian F Kristen Bass — A senior among an otherwise young group, Bass provides both leadership for the Eagles and some size on the interior.

Dillon G Jykya Bell — The senior returns to the Shootout as defending tournament MVP. Bell was key in the Wildcats’ run to the SCHSL Lower State finals last year, averaging 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, six assists and 4.8 steals per game.

Lake View G Ja’Niyah Waters — The Wild Gators’ guard averaged 12.7 points per game last year as a freshman and is also one of the team’s leading rebounders as a guard.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Katelyn Culbreth, 24, puts up a layup in a game earlier this season against Hoke County. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5163.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Katelyn Culbreth, 24, puts up a layup in a game earlier this season against Hoke County. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones, 23, puts up a shot over a Marlboro County’s Ryan Dupree during a game last week. Jones is the defending MVP of the Robeson County Shootout. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5335.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones, 23, puts up a shot over a Marlboro County’s Ryan Dupree during a game last week. Jones is the defending MVP of the Robeson County Shootout.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

