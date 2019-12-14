From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Dennis Moore made his second career hole-in-one on the 108-yard par 3 No. 15 using a 9-iron.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a four-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second flight was won by Tim Moore and Rick Rogers, with Mike Smith and Johnny Hunt taking second place. Ronnie Chavis and Knocky Thorndyke won the third flight followed by Ricky Harris and Herb Oxendine in second place. The fourth flight winners were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly, with Brad Hayes and Bob Slahetka coming in second. Bob Slahetka, Kirk Hamilton, Al Almond, and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor 68; Mitch Grier 69; Jeff Wishart 70; Kirk Hamilton 73; James Barron 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; Sean Morrow 74; Mark Lassiter 74; Andy Andrews 74; Mike Chuchaz 74; J.T. Powers 75; Tommy Davis 75; Randy Williamson 75; Rick Smith 76; Mike Gandley 76; Danny Glasscock 77; Tim Rice 77; Bert Thomas 77; Dallas Arnette 77.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

