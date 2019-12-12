Purnell Swett’s Blake Scott signs to play baseball at NC Wesleyan

By: Jonathan Bym
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Blake Scott signs with North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday inside the school’s media center.

PEMBROKE — Coming into his junior season off an injury, Blake Scott had to work his way into the Purnell Swett lineup last spring.

The extra work to secure a starting spot not only helped him accomplish that goal, but also become a reliable outfielder and batter for the Rams. Fast forward to this offseason and Scott’s work to continue to get better helped him fulfill the lifelong dream of signing to play college baseball.

Scott put his name on the dotted line to play baseball in the future with North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday in the Purnell Swett media center. That same work ethic he used to post the season he had in 2019 is one of his best assets he said he brings the team.

“I bring a hard work ethic and good grades in the classroom and a good GPA as well. I play hard and give it all I’ve got,” Scott said. “When I came back I had to work extra harder to get back on the field and get more playing time. I feel like if I keep that work ethic ain’t nothing going to stop me at the next level.

“I dreamed about it while I was growing up and playing that I wanted to play college baseball. It’s surreal.”

Last season with the Rams, Scott was fifth on the team with a .312 batting average and played in 21 of the 26 total games. He drove in seven RBIs and had a pair of doubles and a triple, and on the base paths he stole nine bases.

“They are getting a guy that can help them in the outfield with good speed and hits from the left side. He’s a quality young man,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Offensively he’s gotten better. He’s got great hands. Last year coming in he had to battle to get himself on the field and he got himself there and continued to work to stay there. He’s going to work and put in what he needs to.”

Scott closed out his junior season strong going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the 8-3 loss in the state playoffs at Apex. With that and his collegiate future set in stone, Scott is focusing on building off that and making himself better in his final high school season.

Between the small-school feel and having relatives in the area, North Carolina Wesleyan as a school was a good fit, he said, but he also appreciated the connection with the baseball team.

“I absolutely love the coach. They have great facilities and they actual care about you; you’re not just another person in the program,” Scott said. “I started looking into them this summer. I played there once or twice in showcase ball. I went to a showcase camp there too.”

The Bishops went 24-16 in 2019 and play in the USA South Conference that includes nearby Methodist University.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]

