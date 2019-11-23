Youth a major factor for Purnell Swett girls

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis drives to the goal. In her rookie year with the Rams, Chavis will be a main source of offense.

PEMBROKE — A large youth movement has taken over the Purnell Swett girls basketball team this season with three seniors on the roster.

The Rams went 4-19 last season, and lost some key pieces from a year ago, but second-year coach Jonathan Efird likes what some of the newcomers bring to the team.

“We had eight girls coming back and this year we only have three seniors so we have a lot of young talent, but at the same time we are trying to build on what we had and build on the family unit we have,” Efird said. “It’s all about trying to figure out how to play basketball together. If we can figure that out, we could be pretty tough to beat.”

A lot of attention will come to incoming freshman Kylie Chavis as a player that can play multiple positions and will be looked upon to carry the scoring load. Natalie Evington is another player in that freshman from that class that will provide a lift.

“Right now those girls come in and bring some versatility. They bring some scoring and some ball handling, but at the same time they help us spread the floor,” Efird said. “Now we have some bigs that can also finish down low so teams can’t pack it in. Now we have more depth as well.”

Depth comes from a wealth of returners from last year’s team, including a pair of seniors in Emily Oxendine and Chelsey Wilkes. The class behind them makes up a majority of the team in juniors Jada Coward, Destiny Locklear and Alona Locklear.

“I’m looking for the girls that have been here and have been with the program to put their best foot forward and continue to work,” Efird said. “I’m looking for them to not only be players on the court, but to lead on the court and off the court.”

With the emphasis obviously on the future, Efird wants to see the group continue to grow to see improvement with the program this season.

“Last year we were building the foundation and letting those girls getting some time and getting their feet wet. Now it’s about building upon that and adding some girls to that core we had coming back,” he said. “We believe in ourselves and we believe that if we can our best basketball that we can compete with the best. It starts with the mindset and we’ve got a lot of heart.”

Purnell Swett goes to West Bladen on Monday.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

