Stiles: Lessons learned from an up-and-down season

PEMBROKE — Life is full of ups and downs, triumphs and struggles, lessons learned and experience gained.

By that token, the 2019 football season at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was a great microcosm of life’s ups and downs. The Braves markedly improved from their last two seasons, but a few close losses can be looked at as points where the season could have been better.

“It really taught me a lot,” senior running back Josh Sheridan said. “Life, everything’s not going to go your way. I feel like this was a testament to know that in life, everything’s not going to go your way. You have to make the best of every situation. I feel like that’s what this season taught me.”

While the season had more than its share of ups and downs for the Braves, on and off the field, there’s certainly plenty of positives to take away, even from a season in which they finished 4-7.

The four-win campaign brought a two-win improvement from the 2-8 marks of 2017 and 2018.

While the Braves did not win a road game — their road losing streak is now 15 games and will be at or near three years the next time they play a road game in September — they were 4-1 on their home gridiron at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

They never won back-to-back games, but improved, despite the results, through a four-game losing streak late in the season, a stretch that was exclusively on the road and included two nationally-ranked opponents, before winning Saturday’s finale over Virginia-Wise.

“I think that we played better and better every week the second half of the season,” Richardson said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way that we ended, and the way we continued to fight and battle and the way we approached games.”

The Braves won three of their first six games, including a pair of close wins against Winston-Salem State and Mars Hill, earning a come-from-behind fourth-quarter win in the former. They also won at home over Catawba, but lost road games at Virginia State and Carson-Newman with a home loss to Limestone.

“We kind of rode the roller-coaster there; we won a game, we lost a game, we won a game, we lost a game, we lost another game,” Richardson said. “It goes more into just understanding how every week has to be the same, the same approach, it has to be taken extremely serious. You’ve got to take away all the opinions and perceptions and circumstances and you’ve got to be able to play your best every single week.”

The four-game road stretch began with 35 second-half points at Wingate, running out of time in a comeback attempt against the Bulldogs. A 23-20 loss at Tusculum and an overtime loss at Newberry followed, then the Braves headed to then-No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne.

They played possibly their best game of the season in Hickory, as they led the Bears in the third quarter and were tied early in the fourth, eventually surrendering two late touchdowns in a 45-31 defeat.

As the Braves returned home Saturday, the defense and rushing game starred in a 20-7 win in the finale.

The losses of the season, including several close ones, served as a learning experience for the entire team, all the way from the freshmen experiencing their inaugural collegiate season to the seniors at the end of their careers.

“A lot of learning lessons. The losses weren’t true losses — there was always a lesson behind every single one,” senior defensive back Yavel Morris said. “The 2-8 seasons, I was trying to figure out mentally, ‘do we need to learn how to lose first before we can learn how to win,’ but it more so was learning a lesson that it takes all 11.”

The seniors were able to use some of those lessons to finish on a high note with Saturday’s win, but for the rest of the team those lessons can serve as key points for the future.

“I really feel good about where we’re at right now,” Richardson said. “I’m excited to go into the offseason and be able to get the new group and new team focused on some things, and be able to learn from some of the lessons we took out of this season.”

Next season will likely have its ups and downs too — most seasons do. But after their improvement in the 2019 season, the experience gained can help them take another step forward into 2020 and beyond.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

