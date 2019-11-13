Red Springs, Fairmont football playoff games moved

November 13, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A day after St. Pauls’ playoff football game was pushed to Thursday, the games for Red Springs and Fairmont followed suit.

Red Springs’ home playoff game against Midway in the 2A East football state playoffs was moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and Fairmont’s road playoff game at Clinton was also moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Both changes, along with several across the state, were made with a high probability of rain hitting North Carolina on Friday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_ROUNDUP-3.jpg

