St. Pauls football playoff game at Currituck County moved to Thursday

November 12, 2019
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The first-round playoff football between St. Pauls at Currituck County has been pushed to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The decision was made on Tuesday by the schools citing the high probability of rain for Friday night in Northeastern North Carolina.

