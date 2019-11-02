Local Roundup: Four Robeson players named all-Sandhills Athletic Conference in volleyball

LUMBERTON — Four Robeson County volleyball players were named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team on Friday.
Lumberton, which made the state playoffs for the first time since 2013 this season, sent a trio of seniors to the team, while Purnell Swett sent one player to the team.
Senior libero Tehya Bullard, as well as senior hitters Hailey Werrell and Katelyn Culbreth, were named all-conference for the Lady Pirates that finished the year 13-9 overall and 7-7 in league play. Bullard was a consistent back-row player for Lumberton this season, while Werrell and Culbreth controlled the nets both offensively and defensively.
For Bullard and Werrell, this season was the only one with the program as both came over from South Robeson late in the summer.
Junior Kaitlyn Locklear played in 78 of the 81 sets the Lady Rams had this season and helped the offensive flow for the team with 159 assists. She also was third on the team with 74 digs and 20 service aces. Purnell Swett went 5-18 this season with a 4-10 mark in the Sandhills.
Pinecrest’s Lauren Shephard was named Player of the Year, while Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler was named coach of the year in the conference.
Middle school football playoffs set
LUMBERTON — The middle school football playoffs for the Public Schools of Robeson County starts on Wednesday.
The two semifinals feature Magnolia at South Robeson and Prospect at Pembroke. The Championship game pits the winners together the following Wednesday with location TBD. All games start at 6 p.m.
Admission to all the game is $5 per person per game.
County recreation Bowl Day this Saturday
RED SPRINGS — Football for the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department ends on Saturday at Red Springs High School with eight games starting at 9 a.m. for the Bowl Day.
Deep Branch takes on Magnolia/Piney Grove at 9 a.m., Pembroke takes on Union Chapel at 10 a.m., Parkton takes on Maxton at 11 a.m., Littlefield takes on Fairmont at noon, Union takes on the winner of the first game in a 1 p.m. matchup, Lumberton takes on Prospect at 2 p.m., St. Pauls takes on Orrum at 3 p.m. and the Rudy Paul/Van Sampson Championship pits Red Springs against Scotland County a 4 p.m.
All players must bring a change of clothes for after the game as equipment will be taken up.
UNCP hoops tabbed 2nd in preseason poll
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A deep roster, including four returning starters and three other returning players, landed The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team in somewhat familiar territory on Friday when the Braves were picked to finish second in a poll of the Peach Belt Conference’s 12 head coaches.
Augusta, the league’s defending regular season and tournament champions, picked up eight first-place votes and 116 points to sit atop the list, while the Braves raked in a trio of first-place votes and finished a close second with 111 points. USC Aiken was picked third with 106 points, while Francis Marion and Columbus State rounded out the top 5 with 77 and 71 points, respectively.
Points were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.
The Braves will open up their 2019-20 campaign next weekend when it heads to Florence, S.C., for the PBC/South Atlantic Conference Challenge inside Francis Marion’s Smith University Center. The Braves will open tournament play on November 8 against Catawba and close out their stay in Florence on November 9 against Newberry.