Bulldogs meet Wolfpack

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team has had a successful season to this point, with a 7-1 record and a 5-1 mark in Three Rivers Conference play. But their season may well be defined by what happens the next two weeks.
Ahead of next week’s game against Red Springs, the Bulldogs travel to Whiteville Friday to face the Wolfpack (6-2, 5-1 TRC). If St. Pauls defeats Whiteville, the Bulldogs will be playing for no worse than a share of the conference championship next week against Red Springs, as well as the league’s top playoff seeding.
“It’s a game of high importance for us,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “To this point, it means the world for us. We have to come out, we have to fight and play our game, and we have to impose our will.”
Whiteville defeated winless West Columbus 56-0 last week after losing to Red Springs 28-13 two weeks ago. Their other loss was also at home, a 21-0 setback against West Brunswick in non-conference play. St. Pauls defeated West Bladen 41-24 last week and has won four straight games since a 16-13 loss to Fairmont.
The Wolfpack offense has been very efficient all season; outside of the Red Springs loss, the Wolfpack have scored at least 48 points in every conference game.
Multiple weapons are key to the Wolfpack’s offense, including Ty Moss, a dual-threat quarterback with seven rushing touchdowns, and running back Jvonte Davis, who has rushed for 896 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
“They kind of predicate on wanting you to look at one guy, and we have to careful not to just focus on one guy,” Setzer said. “The offense does run through Moss, but he has so many guys that compliment his presence.
“They do a good job of highlighting different guys at different times to get you out of place, and when they get you out of place, their role players do a really good job of hurting you. I think they’re a very dangerous team because their role players understand their abilities and their roles.”
For the Bulldog offense, which rushes for 274 yards per game on average, Setzer says the key will be doing more of what they’ve done all year.
“This time of year is when people get in trouble trying to do fancy stuff,” Setzer said. “I think we’re cognizant of the fact that doing fancy stuff at this point of the game and doing a lot of different things really plays into the hands of other people, so we plan on just sharpening what we do good.”
Senior running back Marquiese Coleman has rushed for 1,556 yards and 23 touchdowns. Running back Demonta Williams and quarterback Mikail Breeden could also be key running the ball.
But in addition to the much-discussed running games for both teams, the passing game could also be a key in Friday’s contest.
Breeden has completed 55 passes this season for 831 yards and seven touchdowns, while Moss has completed 28 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns for Whiteville.
“We’ve gotten in trouble a couple of times this year in not being able to be consistent as possible passing, and so that’s one thing that we understand is going to be a big part,” Setzer said. “We cannot be one-dimensional — I think being one-dimensional hurts us — so we have to do a really good job this week of making them play both sides of offense. Everybody knows we’re going to run the ball, but we need to be able to push it down the field when we need to.”
St. Pauls has lost seven straight games against Whiteville, dating back to their last win in the series in 2003; the streak includes losses in each of the last six seasons. Whiteville leads the all-time series 9-6, and has won seven of the 11 meetings as conference opponents.
“We know that they’re a storied program and we know the tradition, and they’ve handed us a lot of losses,” Setzer said. “So we know we’ve got an uphill battle on Friday and we know that it’s not going to be an easy piece of cake.”
