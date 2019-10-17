Purnell Swett welcomes Jack Britt as tough stretch continues

LUMBERTON — With a senior-laden team like the Lumberton girls soccer team has, longtime coach Kenny Simmons feels the most for those players that had paid their dues heading into their final seasons.

“We’ve got 10 seniors on this squad this year and my heart goes out to them because all this time will not be replaced,” Simmons said of the players whose final season hangs in limbo. “I feel bad for them but I know this was done for everyone’s safety and everyone’s health comes first.”

All 10 were expected to play key parts in the season for the Pirates. The campaign is put on hold after two matches that have the Pirates at 0-2 in two games that Simmons felt his team was in.

“I knew this wasn’t the most talented team we’ve had but the girls really bought in to what we were trying to do,” he said. “They did all the positive things and I looked as this season as a challenge to see how much we could grow and I could see us there at the end of the season, if we worked hard, being competitive in the league.”

The seniors anchored a veteran defense that Simmons considered the strong point of his team. Senior Naw Lay was returning in goal with her competitive spirit that went far beyond her height. In front of Lay were three experienced defenders on the back line in Isabella Oxendine, Yesenia Velasquez and Lennon Hickman, who transferred back to Lumberton after a year at Village Christian.

“Our defense was really going to keep us in games. We would struggle at times to get the ball in the back of the net, but I knew we could rely on our defense to keep us in games because the girls play hard and they compete,” Simmons said.

Honiah Locklear made the move to midfield this season, joining Ryley Floyd and Stacey Gore to bring their diverse skill set to help generate defense into offense. At forward, Hillary Oliver was going to be the main scoring option and Tehya Bullard, a newcomer from South Robeson, would also see significant minutes.

“I’ve tried to encourage them to workout on their own and to plan to stay in shape the best they could,” Simmons said.

The Lumberton softball team has had to sit with a sour taste coming off the only action of the short season in a 17-2 loss to Hoke County at home on March 10.

After graduating one of the most successful senior classes in program history last year, there was going to be changes this season for the Pirates.

“I knew they were going to work hard this season,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “I felt like they’d improve as year went on and could possibly be competitive late in the year and maybe get a playoff spot.”

Seniors Brianna Brewer, Mackenzie Strickland and Katelyn Culbreth were going to play major parts in this season for Lumberton. Register said that Culbreth is a five-tool player that was going to move from the infield to center field and a big bat in the lineup. Brewer was the go to in the circle and the Pirates expected to ride with her experience through tough conference games. Strickland’s time to shine was going to be this season after serving as a backup for Kasey West in previous years.

“It’s a tough time because nobody expected it,” Register said. “I know that some of the kids don’t realize exactly why all of this has been taken away, but it was done with precautions due to the severity of the situation and we’ve done our best to console them and let them know this is the right thing.”

With a small senior class, the Pirates will return a large number of contributors next season.

“We have a lot of good JV players that will be moving up so I feel real good about next year, but the only problem is that we will have another big senior class.”

The Lumberton baseball team saw this season as a chance to make up for 2019 where errors and mistakes cost it several ballgames.

All signs pointed to a better season as the Pirates started 1-0 with a walk-off win over Hoke County on March 10.

“I was wanting to see them compete a little more this year because I knew we were going to be more competitive,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “I just hate everything is going on with this.”

McLamb said this five-player senior class brought a good work ethic year round to make 2020 a better season than 2019.

“This was probably the best working group I’ve had here,” he said. “They have put in the work in the fall and in the summer and they did everything we asked. I just hate that they might not have a senior season.”

Jordan Smith was going to be a defensive leader for the Pirates at shortstop and a solid top-of-the-order bat. Camden Locklear was a leading hitter for the Pirates last season and was going to be the lead-off man this season. Jon Villa’s versatility was going to go on display this year as an outfielder and a catcher, while Bryce Stueck, who will play at Fayetteville Tech next season with Villa, came into the season as one of the Pirates’ top arms.

Brantlee Bryant worked up to his senior season being the the year he would finally get a chance to see significant time in the lineup before it was cut short.

“I told them to stay ready and to keep working on your game,” McLamb said. “I know it’s tough but hopefully that way they are ready in case we get the OK to return back.”

Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Jordan Smith swings at a pitch during the Robeson County Slugfest against St. Pauls last year. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SLug19_PhotoPage_Lumberton.jpg Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Jordan Smith swings at a pitch during the Robeson County Slugfest against St. Pauls last year. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Katelyn Culbreth swings at a pitch last season. Culbreth was one of three seniors on this year’s softball team looking to continue the recent run of success for the program. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_frontDSC_0194.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Katelyn Culbreth swings at a pitch last season. Culbreth was one of three seniors on this year’s softball team looking to continue the recent run of success for the program.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor