Local Roundup: Lumberton tops Seventy-First to end soccer skid

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team posted a 4-1 win at home over Seventy-First on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing skid in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Pirates (10-7, 5-4 SAC) took a 3-0 lead at halftime to cruise to the win.

Scoring for Lumberton were Kameron Chavis with a pair of goals and a goal each from Eloy Hernandez and Jorge Gomez. Assists came from Chavis, Hernandez, Erik Martinez and Alexis Lopez.

The Pirates stay at home Thursday for a non-conference match with Terry Sanford.

East Bladen clips St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — In the battle of the top two teams in the Three Rivers Conference standings, East Bladen stayed undefeated in league play with a 2-1 win over the Bulldogs on the road.

The Eagles posted a second-half goal to come away with the win. St. Pauls (6-5, 6-2 TRC) hosts East Columbus on Monday.

Purnell Swett girls golf finishes third

LAURINBURG — The Purnell Swett girls golf team took third at the Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Scotch Meadows on Wednesday.

Pinecrest took first with a team score of 157, Jack Britt placed second with a 193 and Purnell Swett posted a 207. Pinecrest’s Mara Hirtle won medalist honors with as the only player under par with a 34.

Madison Deese, who won the Scotland County Golf Championship Ladies Division title on the same course this summer, posted a 41 to lead the Lady Rams. Lauren Locklear added a 48, Rachel Locklear posted a 55 and Leanna Deese had a 63.

Lumberton came in sixth place behind a 48 from Isabella Oxendine. Chloe Newberry added a 62.

