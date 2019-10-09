Local Roundup: Purnell Swett snaps skid at Jack Britt

By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team snapped a six-match losing streak with a four-set win at Jack Britt on Tuesday.

The Lady Rams posted scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-23 for their third victory of the season.

For Purnell Swett, Madison Harris had nine kills and four blocks, Marijo Wilkes had five aces, a kill and 13 digs and Kaitlyn Locklear dished 13 assists and had a trio of kills. At the net Jadyn Locklear had 14 blocks and six kills, while Alona Locklear posted seven blocks and three kills.

Elsewhere in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Pinecrest won in three sets over Lumberton (25-9, 25-15 and 25-18).

East Bladen volleyball defeated Fairmont in five sets.

Purnell Swett pair heading to regionals

RAEFORD — The Purnell Swett doubles team of Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear advanced through the consolation bracket, winning in the consolation final at the Sandhills Athletic Conference girls tennis tournament hosted at Hoke on Tuesday.

The team won in three sets to advance to regionals next week in Pinehurst, making it nine straight seasons the Purnell Swett girls tennis team has had a representative at regionals.

