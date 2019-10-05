Football roundup: St. Pauls rebounds over South Columbus

TABOR CITY — Robeson County’s leading rusher and his team got back on track Friday as St. Pauls defeated South Columbus 51-27 on the road Friday.
St. Pauls (4-1, 2-1 TRC) turned on the afterburners in the fourth quarter against South Columbus (2-4, 1-3 TRC) after holding on to a 30-21 lead going into the final period.
Marqueise Coleman rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns in the win for St. Pauls. Adding receiving touchdowns were Jadakyss Glover-Graham and Waltay Jackson. Demonte Williams also added another rushing score for the Bulldogs.
St. Pauls plays at West Columbus next week.
Scotland rolls past Purnell Swett
PEMBROKE — Scotland’s football team held Purnell Swett to 48 yards of total offense in a 49-6 win over the winless Rams on Friday night.
The Fighting Scots rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more. Running backs Kyshaun Galberth and R.J. Nicholson both picked up 124 yards on the ground. Quarterback Tyler Barfield’s touchdown passes were split evenly among three receivers — Trey Chavis, Savion Leak and Bruce Wall.
Kicker Nick Ramirez accounted for all of Purnell Swett’s points. Ramirez connected on a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, and he later hit a 45-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.
“We did some good things,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I don’t like that we weren’t able to consistently run the ball like I’d like to. We had some big runs. … Tyler made some good throws, did some good things.”
Scotland (6-0, 2-0 SAC) scored on the game’s first play — a 33-yard run by Galberth that was preceded by an offsides call on the Rams. The Scots scored on five of its seven first-half drives to take a 35-3 halftime lead.
Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-2 SAC) seemed to find a small amount of momentum with its running game on the team’s second drive of the second half, but Scotland linebacker Jamari Wall put an end to that with an interception.
“I was just trying to get to the house and score for the team,” the senior linebacker said. “Keep the clock running.”
Zeke Snell led the Rams with 51 rushing yards.
Wall’s big play did help drain some time off the clock. Shortly after that, Barfield threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Wall, and Purnell Swett requested for the rest of the game to be played with a running clock.
Purnell Swett goes to Pinecrest next week.
Brandon Tester contributed to this report.