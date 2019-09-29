Defensive struggles haunt UNCP in loss to Limestone

UNCP Photo UNCP’s Josh Jones hands off to McKinley Nelson. UNCP Photo UNCP’s Josh Jones hands off to McKinley Nelson. UNCP Photo UNCP wide receiver Quay Threatt makes a catch over Limestone defensive back Ken’Darius Frederick, 15. UNCP Photo UNCP wide receiver Quay Threatt makes a catch over Limestone defensive back Ken’Darius Frederick, 15. UNCP Photo Multiple UNCP defenders have a hard time bringing down Limestone running back Jerko’ya Patton. UNCP Photo Multiple UNCP defenders have a hard time bringing down Limestone running back Jerko’ya Patton.

PEMBROKE — A week after The University of North Carolina at Pembroke had an answer defensively for almost everything Catawba threw at them, Saturday’s game against Limestone was entirely different.

The Saints moved the ball at will, both on the ground and in the air, gaining 448 total yards en route to a 41-25 win over the Braves at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“(Limestone) took advantage of a lot of mistakes that we made and they executed very well,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I thought defensively we were extremely sloppy and gave up a lot of big plays. I felt like once we started to get some momentum going offensively, defensively we just couldn’t quite keep it as we needed to. They had some good series at times, but gave up some big plays at some inopportune times.”

UNCP (2-2) pulled to within two at 27-25 with 13 minutes remaining when quarterback Josh Jones scored on an 8-yard run, but the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game failed.

From there, the defensive problems that had plagued the Braves all night cemented the team’s fate. Limestone scored on the first play of the ensuing drive on a 75-yard pass from D.J. Phillips to Juwan Scott to go up 34-25, then scored on a 17-yard Phillips-to-Cedric Smith pass with 3:24 left to establish the final 16-point margin.

Limestone (1-3), who snapped a 15-game losing streak, passed for 267 yards and rushed for 181, and had eight plays of 20 or more yards in the game.

“We’ve got to be able to execute, and stop the run better, and defend the pass, have guys flying to the ball a lot better than what we did,” Richardson said. “There were some flashes, but it just wasn’t consistent.”

The Saints’ Malik Brooks ran for 99 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and Jerko’ya Patton ran for 79 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns. Phillips was 10-for-18 passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

While the defense was naturally frustrated with their struggles, it remain upbeat as they focus on continuing to improve, both next week at Carson-Newman and beyond.

“It can get frustrating, but I can’t bash by boys because they’re doing something wrong,” said Taye Vereen, who led the team with seven tackles. “I’ve got to keep uplifting them. That’s how we get better as a team farther along in the season. We’ve just got to keep uplifting each other and playing as one.”

The Braves offense, particularly the passing game, had a decent showing. Jones was 26-for-41 passing for 287 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought we had a great attack passing the ball,” Richardson said. “I thought our skill guys were very athletic. We went to a little bit more of that in the second half, and I really liked what we did there.”

Tyshawn Carter caught seven passes for 84 yards and Quay Threatt had six receptions for 103 yards.

“(Threatt) is very reliable, and he’s got that explosive play-making ability,” Jones said. “I kind of look to him in big situations, and he showed up tonight. (Carter), same thing, he’s really explosive, really fast, and I think I have to get the ball to him more. He’s got that play-making ability too.”

Another issue for the Braves came in the kicking game, as two of their three extra-point attempts were blocked.

“Operationally it wasn’t great,” Richardson said. “Protection was a little bit of an issue. And then having a freshman kicker, he’s got to continue to learn how to get the ball up. It was inconsistent tonight, and obviously we need to feel comfortable at being able to kick a PAT.”

The first blocked PAT came after UNCP scored on its first possession, a nine-play, 83-yard drive culminating in a 25-yard pass from Josh Jones to Faheem Diaab, making it a 6-0 game.

Limestone answered quickly, scoring on a 38-yard Jerko’ya Patton touchdown run. The Saints two-point attempt failed and the game was tied at 6-6 with 8:07 left in the first quarter.

After a Braves punt, the Saints scored on another Patton run, this time from 20 yards to go up 13-6, which remained the score until the end of the quarter.

On the next Limestone possession, after a Malik Brooks 76-yard run got the Saints inside the UNCP 5-yard line, the Braves held Limestone to a field-goal attempt. Due to a roughing-the-kicker penalty, however, the drive continued and Limestone scored on the next play, a 2-yard Brooks run, to take a 20-6 lead with 10:06 left in the half.

The Braves drove down the field methodically on the ensuing drive, going 83 yards in 13 plays to score on a 4-yard Josh Sheridan run and pull to within a 20-13 margin just before halftime.

Limestone took just three plays to score on their first second-half possession. Completions of 54 and 13 yards set up a Patton 1-yard scoring run, which gave Limestone a 27-13 lead.

The Braves drove 75 yards in 13 plays on their next drive, scoring on a 5-yard Jones run. The extra point was blocked and Limestone led 27-19 with 7:01 left in the third.

UNCP Photo UNCP’s Josh Jones hands off to McKinley Nelson. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_AF4P9379.jpg UNCP Photo UNCP’s Josh Jones hands off to McKinley Nelson. UNCP Photo UNCP wide receiver Quay Threatt makes a catch over Limestone defensive back Ken’Darius Frederick, 15. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_AF4P9589.jpg UNCP Photo UNCP wide receiver Quay Threatt makes a catch over Limestone defensive back Ken’Darius Frederick, 15. UNCP Photo Multiple UNCP defenders have a hard time bringing down Limestone running back Jerko’ya Patton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_AF4P9871-crop.jpg UNCP Photo Multiple UNCP defenders have a hard time bringing down Limestone running back Jerko’ya Patton.

UNCP defense struggles in Limestone loss

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.