Local Roundup: Fairmont comes from behind against Knights

LUMBERTON — Before the start of the 2019-20 basketball season, Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards met with guard Jordan McNeill to go over what he needed out of the senior for the Pirates to have a good season.

“That conversation me and him had before our season started, I was like, ‘listen, if you want to have a really good senior year, you of all people not only have to buy in, but you’ve got to change your mindset of how this team’s going to function. Everybody’s going to follow your lead,’” Edwards said. “And whenever he realized how true that was and how much weight he carries, that’s when our team hit their really good stride.”

McNeill stepped up to lead the Pirates on and off the floor, propelling the team to its first 4A state championship game before its postponement. After a season filled with individual and team accomplishments, McNeill can add to that list the Robeson County boys Player of the Year honors.

“I just wanted to leave a big mark at Lumberton, so the next few years, what some people have learned (lives on),” McNeill said. “The mistake I did my junior year was not being a good leader, so I hope I made my mark on the juniors that’s on the team this year.”

In becoming a leader for the Pirates, McNeill improved his own game from his junior season. While his scoring average of 22.9 points per game was about the same as last season, Edwards said he scored those points taking 14 shots per game, as opposed to 26 attempts last season. His assists tripled to 5.1 per game, and he grabbed 8.4 rebounds per contest as well.

Edwards says that change is because McNeill developed a more potent perimeter game.

“He wanted to develop that perimeter game that he did not have, and he wanted to get recruited, he wanted our team to get better, but the fact he was able to step out and play on the perimeter this year and not just be a guy that gets all his points in the paint, that made him hard to guard this year,” Edwards said. “That’s why he got a lot more assists, he had a lot more rebounds, and the game actually came easier.”

That perimeter game came as a supplement to McNeill’s primary scoring method of driving to the basket to score layups or draw fouls.

“Buckets is buckets,” McNeill said. “If you can get to the free-throw line and earn your points that way. I was just so swifty to get in the lane and I would like throw my body on the defender trying to get an and-1 or get the foul. That’s how I feel about that.”

In helping lead Lumberton in its playoff run, McNeill hit several key baskets and free throws in clutch situations, something Edwards said was by design.

“Every day in practice, for us finish practice, to get out of a drill, to do certain situations, I made someone make the clutch shot, make the clutch free throw, make the right read, all this stuff, and he was the one that always wanted to step up,” Edwards said. “That definitely prepared him for the moment, and when it came down to it, everybody looked at him and was like, alright, you need to do it, and he did it.”

“I never gave up,” McNeill said. “Be a dog or get dogged, that’s how I feel about the playoff run.”

As he moves on to college — Barton, Gardner-Webb, North Georgia, Queens and UNC Asheville are showing heavy interest — McNeill will leave a strong legacy with the Pirates program. That includes his scoring total, as he became the school’s all-time leading scorer in November and surpassed 2,000 career points during the playoff run, and his individual accolades, as he was the Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year this season and becomes a four-year all-county selection. But it goes beyond that to his leadership and his loyalty to Lumberton.

“He’s definitely someone who loves his community, he loves Lumberton,” Edwards said. “He’s such a hard worker, he puts everything into every single second that he puts on the court. His legacy is going to go way deeper than just scoring, because he took a team that wasn’t supposed to be as good this year and took us to a state championship.”

“Leadership, the start of something great, and the (two thousand) points,” McNeill said. “That’s what I think will go on forever.”

Chris Stiles Staff Writer