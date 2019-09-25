Local Roundup: Fairmont comes from behind against Knights

September 24, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont volleyball team won the final three sets of its match at home on Tuesday night against West Bladen to claim the Three Rivers Conference victory.

Fairmont (4-8, 4-4 TRC) won the match with scores of 21-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 25-21.

Shekinah Lennon led the Lady Golden Tornadoes at the net with 14 kills. Alexis Hinson had 16 assists and Kiona Page added 10 assists. Kaitlyn Hunt had eight digs.

Fairmont plays at West Columbus on Thursday.

Purnell Swett boys runner take first

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett cross country teams competed at Hinson Lake in Rockingham on Tuesday, with the boys team finishing first and the girls team claiming third.

The Rams also had the top finishers in each race, with Kenny Locklear winning the boys race in a time of 18:39, and freshman Kylie Chavis beating Richmond’s Ariel Brown in a sprint to win the girls race. Chavis’s time was 21:56.

Richmond’s girls team came in first.

Fairmont tennis fall 8-1 to West Bladen

BLADENBORO — The Fairmont girls team took one contest against West Bladen on the road Tuesday in its 8-1 loss.

Fairmont No. 5 singles player Mikiyah Hunt won in two sets over Courtney Hester, 6-4 and 6-4.

In other county tennis action, Pinecrest swept Lumberton 9-0, with the Lady Pirates winning one point in all nine matches.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ROUNDUP-10.jpg

Staff report