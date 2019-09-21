Hoggard rallies in fourth quarter to down Purnell Swett, 15-10

By: Staff report

WILMINGTON — A late push by Hoggard at home on Friday night was too much for the Purnell Swett football team in its first game back from the bye week on Friday.

The Vikings scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the 15-10 win at home in the final non-conference game for both teams.

Purnell Swett’s (0-4) offensive output was the most points in a game this season, and ended an 11-quarter dry spell on offense. Having not scored since the first quarter of their season opener, the Rams jumped ahead 7-0 on a Micah Carter 56-yard touchdown pass to Ben Brooks in the opening stanza.

The lead held until early in the fourth quarter when Hoggard (1-2) running back Brady DeHaas scored one of his two touchdowns to put the Vikings up 9-7. DeHaas trampled the Purnell Swett defense for 249 yards on 33 carries.

The Rams retaliated with a 42-yard field goal to put the Rams back on top with 10 minutes remaining before DeHaas had his second score less than three minutes later.

On its final drive of the contest, Carter was picked off by Jaylen Allen with less than two minutes left to seal the game.

Carter threw for 175 yards, while Brooks had game-high 78 yards receiving and an interception on defense as well.

Purnell Swett goes to Richmond to open Sandhills Athletic Conference next Friday.

