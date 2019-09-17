Local Roundup: Lumberton soccer falls 4-0 at Pinecrest

By: Staff report

SOUTHERN PINES — The Lumberton boys soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision at Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading Pinecrest on Monday.

The Pirates surrendered three second-half goals to the Patriots. Midway through the second half, Pinecrest posted two goals after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Lumberton goes to Richmond on Wednesday.

In other Sandhills Athletic Conference action, Jack Britt defeated Purnell Swett 4-1.

The St. Pauls boys soccer team won its first match of the season in a 9-0 win at East Columbus on Monday. Whiteville edged out Red Springs 2-1 at home.

Lumberton tops South Columbus

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team defeated South Columbus in five sets at home on Monday in a non-conference match.

The Lady Pirates improved to 7-2 in the match and gave the Lady Stallions their first loss of the season. Scores for the match were 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-28 and 16-14.

Katelyn Culbreth had 13 kills and four blocks, Hailey Werrell had 12 kills and four blocks and August Smith dished out nine digs. Tehya Bullard had nine digs.

Elsewhere in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Pinecrest swept Purnell Swett in three sets, 25-18, 15-19 and 25-9.

