‘Friday Night Fights’ heads into final round

September 13, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Courtesy of Fayetteville Motor Speedway
Photo by Joseph Swann David Royal holds a narrow lead in Sportsman action heading into the Friday Night Fights series finale at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.

FAYETTEVILLE — The ‘Friday Night Fights’ at Fayetteville Motor Speedway is a season within a season for racers in eight divisions, and the 2019 action comes to a head this week at the 4/10ths-mile dirt oval.

Racers will be seeking actual title belts in the Late Model, Sportsman, SportModz, Renegades, Super Stock 4, Stingerz and Legends divisions. The Mod Lites class will also be in action.

No driver’s lead is secure entering the final round of competition. It’s especially tight in the Sportsman ranks, where David Royal (192 points) holds a mere two-point lead over Benji Thompson, and Ron Pope is a close third at 186. Tony Bunnell and Jonathan Hardee share fourth at 182 points.

In Super Stock 4 action, Patrick Arch has 100 points, which means only a two-point edge over Carl Currin and a four-point margin over Jason Horne. Kevin Weatherford and James Manning are six and eight points behind Arch, respectively.

SportModz is a three-way showdown between Eric Bentley (200), Josh Fields (196) and Jerry Dove (192).

The competition is tight in Renegades, too, where Brandon Carter is plus-six on Daniel Johnson. Rick Razillard is 10 points behind Carter.

Kyle Jenks’ 200 points gives him a six-point edge over Robert Pfouts in Stingerz.

Gray’s Creek driver Shaun Harrell has a solid 12-point cushion over Jimmy Ray and Matthew Bissette in Late Model, followed by Dustin Mitchell and Willie Milliken.

And in Legends, Tim Neighbors has a six-point upper hand on Daniel Ridenhour and Eddie Daniels, and Tyler Kussman is only eight points behind the leader.

Action gets underway Friday night with hot laps at 7:30 p.m.

Rounding out the month will be the Sept. 21 show featuring the I-95 Late Model Challenge Series, and a Super Late Model doubleheader Sept. 27-28 headlined on Friday night by the Ultimate series and on Saturday by the Carolina Clash.

