Local Roundup: Lumberton holds off St. Pauls soccer

ST. PAULS — In an early-season contest, both the Lumberton and St. Pauls boys soccer teams saw different aspects to build on in the wild game.
Lumberton built an early five-goal advantage in the first half before St. Pauls rallied in the second half despite falling short at home, 5-4, in its season opener Wednesday.
Lumberton (3-1) coach Kenny Simmons said that the match provided much-needed game experience for the group of 24 players that he brought and played in the match.
“We’re still trying to figure out a lot of things and trying to give a lot of people a chance to play,” Simmons said. “We pulled four jayvee kids in and we played three keepers. Making as many substitutions as I did tonight might have broke our rhythm a little bit, not to take anything away from St. Pauls because they battled all night.”
The Pirates jumped ahead with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the match and scored all of their goals before the 10-minute mark before the break. Julian McGarrahan scored on a free kick, while unassisted goals came from Eloy Hernandez and Jorge Gomez. Alexis Lopez scored on an assist from Jon Carrera and Carrera found the back of the net on a pass from Gomez.
“We cruised into the first 30 minutes of the game, but maybe we took our foot off the pedal a little bit,” Simmons said.
St. Pauls (0-1) showed resolve in the final 40 minutes with two goals in the first eight minutes, the first from Ayham Hajran followed by Allan Diaz-Inestroza’s goal three minutes later.
“I was proud of the fact that we played with one less defender and didn’t allow any more goals. The second half was a shutout for us,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We gave them opportunities, they gave us opportunities, but we just gave them more opportunities than they gave us.”
Martin’s bunch also was hit with cramps for much of the second half as a sign of the first match of the season.
“To play at match speed is totally different than practice speed,” Martin said. “I think they ran across that tonight, especially in the first half.”
Hajran added a second goal with 19 minutes to go in the match and a fourth St. Pauls goal came on an assist from Christopher Canuto to cut the lead to one goal with 12 minutes remaining, but the tying goal never came.
St. Pauls plays Purnell Swett next Thursday at Lumberton in the first round of the Robeson Cup and Lumberton plays at Hoke to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Wednesday.
In other county soccer action, West Bladen defeated Purnell Swett 2-0 in Pembroke.
St. Pauls avenges loss to Lady Rams
After falling in five sets to Purnell Swett nine days prior, the St. Pauls volleyball team returned the favor with a five-set win on the road on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-2) won with scores of 25-18, 25-18, 26-28, 16-25 and 15-10; nearly the same way the Lady Rams (1-4) won the season opener for both teams last week.
St. Pauls has won back-to-back games and hosts Fairmont Thursday, while Purnell Swett looks to snap its four-match losing streak at home against Richmond Thursday.
UNCP holds football scrimmage
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team hosts its final intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason Thursday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.
The Back and Gold Blitz kicks off at 7 p.m. and is a week before the Braves open the season at home against Winston-Salem State.
