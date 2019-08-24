Bulldogs claim 1st win over North Edgecombe

PEMBROKE — The only Peach Belt Conference opponent that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team hasn’t defeated this season will visit the Braves during the closing stretch of the season when Columbus State comes to Pembroke.

“As the season prolongs, you find out what your flaws are and try to work on those,” UNCP interim coach Tony Jones said. “We will be ready for Columbus. Columbus is a talented team with good guards and good bigs. They played very good at their spot and I expect them to play hard here.”

The Cougars and Braves start at 1:30 p.m. with the women’s game, and the men’s game to follow.

After UNCP (20-5, 14-3 PBC) lost 84-79 at Columbus State on Jan. 11, it has won 10 of the last 11 games, and has been shooting the ball well and in conference games the Braves are shooting 50% from the floor and nearly 40% from behind the arc.

“There’s a lot of freedom within our offense so the guys really take hold of that and they know how to execute, but when they have that freedom to take what the defense is giving them and make the right reads and the right passes and the extra passes nobody is selfish,” Jones said.

In the Braves last win, a 109-89 triumph at home against USC Aiken, they took sole possession of first place in the Peach Belt Conference standings, and lead Augusta and USC Aiken each by one game. While the offense has seemed to improve as the season has gone along, so has the Braves’ maturity and consistency.

“At first we had problems starting games well. We got down early and had to dig ourselves out of a hole. Then it became we’ve got to finish games,” Jones said. “It’s been a journey throughout the year. They’ve learned that at the end when the game is getting close that we’ve got to execute.”

Columbus State (15-10, 10-7 PBC) has won three of its last four games, including a season-high in points during a 108-90 win against Clayton State this week. The Cougars rank second in the Peach Belt for fewest turnovers per game at 12.1 an outing.

“They’ve got some good shooters and some guys that can attack,” Jones said. “Their bigs are athletic and can shoot a little bit so defensively if we can do what we’re supposed to do, we should be fine.”

The leading scorer for the Cougars is Landarius Horton, who ranks eighth in the Peach Belt in scoring at 16 points per game. As of late, he has been scoring the ball above his season average with scoring outputs of 19, 19, 30 and 26 his last four outings.

“All five are good, he’s just got a hot hand right now. Everybody’s going to be our focus. We just need to do what everybody does well and take it away to make them uncomfortable,” Jones said.

In the women’s game, UNCP (11-14, 6-11 PBC) looks to remain in the Peach Belt Conference tournament picture as it is currently tied with Augusta for eighth in the league standings. Columbus State (16-7, 11-6 PBC) is currently fourth in the league.

“One thing I we said last night before the game that we’ve got to play engaged and inspired. We’ve got to come out with a lot of energy and locked in to what we are trying to do. For us right now, every game is a tournament game,” UNCP women’s coach John Haskins said. “Saturday is a tournament game, next Wednesday is a tournament game. We are playing for our lives so we need to be playing well.”

Columbus State’s offense is one of the highest-scoring in the league, ranking second in the Peach Belt averaging 72 points per game. That challenge will force the Braves’ defense to lock in and attempt to slow the tempo of the game.

“We are going to be challenged with Columbus, just like we were against Aiken,” Haskins said. “They want to get the game into the high 70s and the low 80s. That’s kind of the game they want. We’re going to be challenged on defense to get back and get our defense set to eliminate their second-chance opportunities.”

The last time the teams met in Columbus, the Cougars won 64-52 after outscoring the Braves 20-4 in the fourth quarter.

“Being able to execute down the stretch is really important,” Haskins said. “We just have to do a good job of holding onto the ball. They like to push the tempo, faster than you like to play and force you to turn the ball over.”

Leading the Cougars in scoring is Leeaysia Williamson, who ranks third in the conference in scoring at 17.1 points per game.

“She’s super quick with the ball and can hit the perimeter 3,” Haskins said. “You’ve got to guard both. She really attack off the dribble with her quickness and can pull a 3 in a heartbeat.”

UNCP senior Akia Pruitt dribbles up the floor against Flagler in a game earlier this season. The Braves enter the home stretch of the season with two of the final three games at home.