Local Roundup: Purnell Swett volleyball opens season with five-set win over St. Pauls

August 19, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The Purnell Swett volleyball team opened the season with with a dramatic five-set win over St. Pauls on Monday.

The Lady Rams build a two-set lead before surrendering the second two sets, and then ultimately closed out the match in nail-biting fashion. Scores for the match were 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25 and 15-13.

Despite dropping the third set, Purnell Swett (1-0) nearly ended the match in three sets over the Lady Bulldogs (0-1).

Purnell Swett battled back after losses in the third and fourth set to take the final stanza by two points.

Hannah Evington had nine kills and three aces for Purnell Swett, and Alona Locklear added seven kills and four blocks. MariJo Wilkes and Haliya Williamson did the ground work for the Lady Rams with nine and six digs, respectively.

Purnell Swett plays at South Columbus on Tuesday, while St. Pauls goes to Lumberton.

St. Pauls won the jayvee match in two sets.

In other action across the county, the Purnell Swett boys soccer team defeated Whiteville 4-3 at home. Jafet Robles scored three goals for the Rams and Dylan Locklear added another. Nehemiah Maynor had a pair of assists in the win.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/school-sport-roundup-1.png

