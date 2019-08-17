Ogletree, Augenstein to contend for U.S. Amateur title

PEMBROKE — Chloe Locklear isn’t the type of player that likes to call her own shots, but on Monday at home in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament the Purnell Swett sophomore saw prime opportunities for her to take her go-to 15-foot jumper from the foul line.

Locklear was true on most of her jumpers from her comfort zone and her scoring, along with a stifling defense, helped the Rams complete a second fourth-quarter comeback over rival Lumberton in a 72-hour span in a 53-47 win to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals at Seventy-First.

“We haven’t beat them in a long time and to come out here and sweep them three times, I felt like it meant a lot to the community and the whole school also,” Locklear said. “Last time we went to overtime and it was still hype then. I feel like we just carried on into this game.”

No. 3 Purnell Swett (15-8) used nearly the same blueprint to defeat No. 6 Lumberton (11-14) at home on Monday facing the same situation on the road Friday. Lumberton led by eight points with 5 1/2 minutes left, and the Rams closed on a 13-2 run behind its corps of underclassmen.

“I think that we kept fighting and believing and we stepped it up on the defensive end,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “Our defense was not that great in the first half, but in the second half we turned on and put a fullcourt press on them. Once we got the girls moving and hustling and playing with some heart, that’s when you started seeing turnovers happen and momentum go our way.

“They didn’t panic. They continued to fight and continued to play.”

Natalie Evington scored five straight points as the Rams cut the lead to 45-42 with 5 minutes to go. After a Locklear bucket made it 45-44, Chadon Foreman hit a layup for the Pirates with three minutes left in what was the final score of the game for Lumberton.

Jada Coward, the hero from Friday with a big 3-pointer late in the overtime win, came through again in the tournament matchup with a traditional 3-point play with 2:23 left to put the Rams up 49-47. Her bucket, followed by a turnover and a score for Locklear put the Rams up 51-47 with two minutes left.

Locklear scored a team-high 12 points and had seven in the final period including a pair of jumpers from 15-feet out.

“The past couple games I haven’t been scoring a lot, but I’ve been playing more defense. To come out and score like that, it made me feel good about the team and everything that is going on,” Locklear said. “It doesn’t really matter to me if my name is out there. I just feel like if the team is winning and the team is progressing really good and we are all contributing defensively or offensively, that’s what it’s all about.”

Over the final minute of the game, the Rams held the ball after a Lumberton turnover, playing keep-away the whole possession without an attempted foul by Lumberton.

For the Pirates to build the lead up heading into the fourth quarter, they took advantage of Purnell Swett’s best player off the floor when Kylie Chavis picked up her fourth foul early in the third period.

Lumberton led by as much as nine, 38-29, with 3 1/2 minutes to go in the third, but Purnell Swett still was able to keep itself in the game.

“When we brought Emily (Oxendine) in (for Chavis), Emily stepped up also and she really contributed as a point guard,” Locklear said. “I was just adding onto that.”

“We play well together. A lot of those girls have been together for two or three years so it’s not like we are not familiar with each other,” Efird said. “Kylie came out and Emily gave us huge minutes off the bench.”

Before Jauslen Hunt hit a buzzer-beating layup to end the third, Purnell Swett had trimmed the Lumberton lead to 38-34.

Purnell Swett led almost the entire first half before a late Lumberton run, keyed by August Smith’s 3-point shooting and Diamond Oxendine’s inside scoring put Lumberton up 26-24 at the half.

Smith scored a game-high 18 points on six made triples and Diamond Oxendine had 14 points.

Chavis and Evington each scored 10 points for the Rams.

Tipoff at Seventy-First on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m., and the Rams have revenge on their minds.

“We have to come out and start with our best and finish with our best to keep the momentum the whole game,” Locklear said.

“We want to go up there and beat them. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, we saw that tonight, but at the same time they are familiar with us and we are familiar with them,” Efird said. “We don’t feel like they are not beatable. We respect them, but we don’t fear them.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett's Chloe Locklear scores against Lumberton's Hailey Werrell early in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament game on Monday. Locklear scored a team-high 12 points in the win.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor