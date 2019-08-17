Ogletree, Augenstein to contend for U.S. Amateur title

PINEHURST — After a short miss on a par putt on the 15th hole on Saturday, Andy Ogletree showed his only visible sign of anger on Pinehurst No. 2 in the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.
With a smack of his putter and a few words uttered under his breath, Ogletree missed out on a chance to put some breathing room between himself and 17-year-old U.S. Amateur rookie Cohen Trolio. All that cleared when he stepped to the 16th tee box.
“I just smoked it down the left and I had already forgot about the putt on 15,” Ogletree said. “Every time I get there, I know I can kind of step on one.”
With a drive of nearly 350 yards to shrink the lengthy No. 16, Ogletree claimed the hole to go 2-up with two to play before nearly acing No. 17 to close out the match, 3&1. Ogletree and John Augenstein will play in the championship match on Sunday, spanning 36 holes that starts on Pinehurst No. 4 in the morning and concludes back on No. 2 in the afternoon.
“It means a lot, there’s a lot that comes with that and I can’t help but think about that right now,” Ogletree said of what else comes with winning the championship.“I thought about it more than I should’ve.”
A win Sunday would secure a spot in the 2020 Masters, U.S. Open and an invitation on the U.S. Walker Cup team.
Ogletree’s length on the tee was an advantage all day, overpowering Donald Ross’ masterpiece at times, but it was shots around the green that led to moments of frustration to keep Trolio in the match. Both golfers traded holes from Nos. 11 through 14.
Trolio became a crowd favorite over the last few days during match play, and Ogletree took notice of that in the semifinals.
“There was about a 10th of the crowd pulling for me. I heard some pretty crazy stuff out there,” Ogletree said. “It was hard when that many people are pulling against you. You’ve just got to be your own cheerleader.”
The senior at Georgia Tech never trailed in his semifinal match, jumping out to a 2-up lead through three holes and the match never was even the rest of the round. The pairing’s score to par was 17 over.
“There’s not much you can do really. If you’re not feeling it, you’re not feeling you putts,” Ogletree said of the poor playing by the pair. “I kind of had a couple thoughts I’ve been working on and went back to all week.”
Augenstein and William Holcomb V grinded out pars to start the second nine in their match. After making the turn with a one-hole advantage, the Vanderbilt senior used wins on Nos. 14 and 16 to close out the match and set up his date with Ogeltree.
Both entered the match-play format as double-digit seeds, and Ogletree said he had his sights set on a championship with Augenstein after the round of 16. Now with the match he wanted, Ogletree has confidence in himself, even though he feels the number of people with the same confidence in him is similar to to his following the gallery on Saturday.
“I feel that this tournament is looking like that way, but I’m not looking at it that way,” Ogletree said of him being the favorite tomorrow. “It’s there and we’re ready.”
Jonathan Bym