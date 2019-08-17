Bunn relishes championship moment

Photo courtesy Philadelphia Soul B.J. Bunn avoids a tackle against an opponent this past season with the Philadelphia Soul. Bunn, a former UNCP standout, had the best game of his short Arena Football League career in the ArenaBowl on Sunday. Photo courtesy Philadelphia Soul B.J. Bunn avoids a tackle against an opponent this past season with the Philadelphia Soul. Bunn, a former UNCP standout, had the best game of his short Arena Football League career in the ArenaBowl on Sunday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Through his career playing football, at the high school level at Western Alamance and collegiately at UNC Pembroke, B.J. Bunn had never experienced what it’s like to play for a championship.

Until now.

Bunn, the former Braves’ wide receiver who became one of the first two UNCP players to sign a professional contract, played in Sunday’s ArenaBowl XXXII as a member of the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul. The game was held in Albany, N.Y.

“It was a first for me playing on that big scale, national TV and playing for a trophy that has a lot of tradition,” Bunn said. “I went into the game thinking I’d have to have a big game; that’s all I was thinking about the whole week.”

While the Soul lost 45-27 to the Albany Empire, Bunn himself did indeed have a big game, catching a game-high 10 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown reception in the first half.

Bunn said he feeds off the fans when he plays in front of a big crowd, even when those fans are primarily cheering for the opponent as they were in the ArenaBowl.

“In front of those big crowds, you don’t get tired, you feed off the crowd,” Bunn said. “Just the atmosphere and everything, it just felt right. When we’re on the field I try to cancel the noise out, but we feed off that too.”

Bunn’s strong ArenaBowl performance culminates a solid season for the Soul, his first in the AFL. At the beginning of the season he was playing primarily on special teams, but injuries to other receivers on the team gave Bunn an opportunity for more playing time and he took full advantage.

Bunn caught 40 passes for 502 yards and 10 touchdowns, making seven starts in the 12-game regular season, then added 11 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown in two playoff games.

“I just started making plays and being in the right spots,” he said. “Towards the end of the season my role got bigger every week and I had one of my best games I’ve had all year in the ArenaBowl. I feel like I had a good rookie season. I feel like I came into the league and made my mark now.”

Bunn also played in Your Call Football, a fledgling professional league with a more interactive gameplay, earlier this year after playing for UNCP from 2012-16. As a Brave, Bunn caught 128 passes for 2,098 yards and 21 touchdowns. He remains the only UNCP pass catcher to post a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Bunn says the transition from playing NCAA Division II college football to playing at the professional ranks has been a smooth one, in part due to the things he’s learned from those around him who have more experience in the pro game.

“In Your Call I was around a couple of guys that had been to the NFL and kind of learned how they handled themselves on and off the field, so I mimicked that,” Bunn said. “Everywhere I’ve been going I ask questions and get as much information as I can. When I got to (the Soul) the veterans took me under their wing and showed me how things are done, and I just followed suit.”

The transition hasn’t just been about playing at a higher level, but also playing under a different set of rules. Arena football features eight players per team on a 50-yard field which measures 85 feet from sideline to sideline — much tighter dimensions than a traditional football field.

“It’s a little different” Bunn said. “There’s a lot of one-on-one matchups with receivers and (defensive backs) and that’s what I like. You’ve got to win those matchups inside (in the AFL) and outside (in traditional football), so I’m still getting some good work. The routes have got to be more crisp (in arena football) because it’s such tight quarters.

Returning “outside” to traditional football is a goal for Bunn moving forward. He and his agent have been in talks with teams in the newly re-formed XFL and Bunn is also hopeful he might get an opportunity to participate in an NFL team’s training camp.

“I have film now from Your Call and the AFL this past year,” he said. “I’ve been playing football since February so maybe we can push to get me into a camp or something. The (AFL) season just ended so you never know, and I’m just going to keep working and let it all work out.

“I’m just getting ready for the next opportunity.”

By Chris Stiles Staff writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected]

