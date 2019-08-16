Oxendine Braves win a pair to take county Little League title over Rowland Pirates

August 16, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Oxendine Braves’ Melachi Locklear slides into home as Rowland Pirates catcher Gabriel Washington flips the ball to Xavier Johnson on Thursday during the Robeson County Little League championship.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Rowland Pirates claimed second in the county Little League championship on Thursday.
Courtesy photo The Parkton Woodpeckers won the Coach Pitch championship on Tuesday.
Courtesy photo The fastpitch softball team from Prospect claimed the county title on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Using a pair of wins on Thursday, the Oxendine Braves won the county Little League baseball title on Thursday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

LUMBERTON — After an undefeated run through the regular season and the Robeson County Little League championship, the Rowland Pirates met their match at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Needing just one win over the Oxendine Braves to claim the title, the Pirates struggled out the gate in both games as the Braves’ bats had no trouble connecting with Rowland’s pitching. Oxendine came away with two blowout wins to take the title.

In the first game of the day, Oxendine forced a winner-take-all title game with a 17-7 win in four innings.

The Braves carried over the momentum to the start of the title game by scoring eight runs in both the top of the first and second innings en route to claiming the 16-1 win that was called early after two innings.

Oxendine’s roster includes: Bryce Hayward; Colin McMillian; Dylan Locklear; Charles Wilkes; Jabbar Mobley; Haven Hardin; Esely Locklear; Shay Locklear; Melachi Locklear; Gabriel Bullard; Uriah Locklear; Howard Chavis; Aiden Mendoza; Jacob Scott; Malaky Equell. The team is coached by Austin Mendoza and Josh Locklear.

Rowland’s team was comprised of Zy Murphy; Jayden Graham; Nehemiah Baker; Xavier Johnson; Jeremiah Baker; Javion McInnis; Micah Roberts; Gabriel Washington; Jarius Meekins; Jy’nease Pierce; La’Orien Bethea; Jaxhon Sealey; Michael Matt. The Pirates are coached by W.C. Connor, Jamie Connor, Gary Quick and Sherman Meekins.

On Tuesday, the Parkton Woodpeckers won the county Coach Pitch championship and Prospect won the county softball championship.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Oxendine Braves’ Melachi Locklear slides into home as Rowland Pirates catcher Gabriel Washington flips the ball to Xavier Johnson on Thursday during the Robeson County Little League championship.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_1175.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Oxendine Braves’ Melachi Locklear slides into home as Rowland Pirates catcher Gabriel Washington flips the ball to Xavier Johnson on Thursday during the Robeson County Little League championship.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Rowland Pirates claimed second in the county Little League championship on Thursday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_pirates.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Rowland Pirates claimed second in the county Little League championship on Thursday.

Courtesy photo
The Parkton Woodpeckers won the Coach Pitch championship on Tuesday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_1FA66207-FB46-4292-BEB9-900BDDDB46CF_ne20198168505618.jpegCourtesy photo
The Parkton Woodpeckers won the Coach Pitch championship on Tuesday.

Courtesy photo
The fastpitch softball team from Prospect claimed the county title on Tuesday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DE7BACA6-432F-4CB1-AA95-40F9B269EFBC_ne20198168506863.jpegCourtesy photo
The fastpitch softball team from Prospect claimed the county title on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Using a pair of wins on Thursday, the Oxendine Braves won the county Little League baseball title on Thursday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_1210.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Using a pair of wins on Thursday, the Oxendine Braves won the county Little League baseball title on Thursday at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex.

Staff report