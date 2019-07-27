Red Springs falls victim to Virginia in AAA World Series

PEMBROKE — In the days and weeks following the fallout of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The University of North Carolina Director of Athletics Dick Christy kept his nose the grindstone.

With financial and other matters in terms of the state of the UNCP athletic department to tend to, Christy was hard at work. It wasn’t until the situation calmed down with student-athletes and athletic department workers at home in quarantine that Christy had a chance to wrap his head around the situation while leading a small-group devotional alongside his wife Windy for a handful of student-athletes.

“Until we did that on WebEx and saw them all sitting at home, I think I’ve had my head down with the work in front of me and have continued to push. Seeing them and realizing they are not here and won’t be here for some time, that was hard,” he said. “That was probably the hardest part when it sunk it that this is unprecedented.”

The last month and a half have been a whirlwind for the UNCP athletic department. At the start of the outbreak where three sports teams were either on site or en route to the NCAA championships, to last week’s announcement that 15 of UNCP’s 16 teams will be leaving the Peach Belt Conference for Conference Carolinas after the conclusion of next academic year, changes have came quickly for the department.

“That was one of the most surreal things I’ve been a part of. I think people, rightfully so, are scared and don’t know all the details,” Christy said. “The nice thing is the work and the preparation to provide a good experience and keep recruiting and to make sure we are on stable footing to get back, those aspects don’t end. The staff was easily able to pour themselves back into what we are trying to accomplish.”

The virus has forced the coaches and workers in the department to stay at home. With the change of communication, it has required more from the department, and it has answered the call.

“All of our meetings and planning and staff stuff has been continued through WebEx,” Christy said. “I think creativity is the word I’ve used a lot. We had a good head coaches call where they exchanged a lot of good ideas to engage with the current student athletes with exit meetings and recruit to make sure we don’t have a gap in the talent that we bring in. I think they collaborate well and gave each other feedback. The collaboration and the creativity has led the way.”

The major announcement of UNCP’s move to the Conference Carolinas had been in the works for month. The Braves now have a better geographical fit for an athletic conference and one that keeps the values of the department in the forefront.

Timing of the announcement was far from what Christy wanted.

“You work on that for five, six or seven month and envision that day where you get to stand in front of the group and say ‘this is what’s happening.’ We just weren’t able to do it,” he said.

“It was important with me that any kind of big decision that we have that I get a chance to get in front of them and get dialog and they get facts to frame their opinion. So it was important to me that since we couldn’t do it that way that we change delivery and had a YouTube message to the students.”

Like the rest of the NCAA institutions, UNCP is in the holding pattern, waiting to see what athletic and financial news comes next. Christy commends the NCAA for its proactive approach early on for the spring sports that were affected the most.

The NCAA Division II announced that spring student-athletes would be eligible to apply for an extension of eligibility waiver and that financial aid limitations would be lifted for those teams to accommodate the changes.

“The NCAA, just like a lot of us, has held out hope by taking small steps and if it needed to take bigger steps it would do that, rather than taking big changes out of fear,” Christy said.

“I think we will get more clearer guidance over the next few weeks of how things will look going forward. They did a good job of communicating what the immediate financial impacts are because that allows conference and Divisions I, II and III to start to plan and say, ’ OK, if we are missing “X” amount of dollars from the NCAA because the basketball championships didn’t occur, what’s our plan and how are we going to mitigate that?’”

On top of no sporting events this spring season, the athletic department will be without two of it’s annual end-of-year in-person events, the Cash Bash and he Golden Braves awards. Changes have been made for the Golden Braves athletic awards to be streamed online Wednesday.

The Cash Bash, which has been a fixture in the spring in recent years to help scholarship fundraising, will be held Aug. 6 to coincide with the two commencement ceremonies from the spring that have been pushed back to that weekend.

“We felt comfortable trying to get that Thursday night with some families and alumni in town that weekend for graduation and could make it a piggy back if that is the first time we are able to get back face-to-face,” Christy said. “We felt that was the best chance for us to be able to execute something that still supports scholarships for this year, and doesn’t jeopardize our fundraiser for next year. If the guidance changes and it doesn’t look likely that we will be face to face there, then we will adjust again.”

Jonathan Bym Sports editor