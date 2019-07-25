Vonta Leach to retire as a Raven on Friday

By: Staff report
BALTIMORE — While Baltimore wasn’t Robeson County native Vonta Leach’s longest stop during his 11-year NFL career, the Ravens have proven to be close to the former All-Pro fullback’s heart.

Leach won his only Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in 2012, and on Friday he will sign a one-day contract to retire with the team that he played his final three years with.

Leach spent 2011 to 2013 in Baltimore, winning the lone Super Bowl as well as twice being named to the Pro Bowl. The three-year, $11 million contract Leach signed in 2011 made him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL at that time.

Leach spent five seasons with the Houston Texans before signing as a free agent with Baltimore. In his final season with the Texans, Leach was named All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl. The fullback spent much of his career clearing the way for some of the league’s top running backs during that time in Arian Foster and Ray Rice.

A 2000 graduate of South Robeson High School, Leach played four seasons at East Carolina from 2000 to 2003, and went undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft. Green Bay signed Leach and was his home from 2004 to 2006.

Also joining Leach during Ravens’ training camp by signing one-day contracts to retire with the team are running back Willis McGahee and cornerback Lardarius Webb.

