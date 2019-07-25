Top 15: St. Pauls’ Campbell draws attention as a defensive leader

LUMBERTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the sports world by putting nearly everything on hold, but golf remains one of the few options to relieve a competitive itch during this time.

When Gov. Roy Cooper laid out his stay-at-home order that went into effect March 30 and will likely last, at the minimum, until the end of April, outdoor exercise was listed as suitable reason to leave your home and golf specifically was included in the order.

While the changes to prevent the spread of the virus have been put in place by local golf courses, each are seeing mixed results as one of the main sources for outdoor leisure in the area.

“All in all, our daily play is up a little bit because more people are off and they have fewer options,” said Dwight Gane, co-owner and head golf pro at Pinecrest Country Club. “Nobody is going to the beach on the weekends, nobody is doing what they used to do because they are not allowed to do it. We have a lost all of our tournament play, which is a big part of our revenue.”

Gane estimates nine tournaments have already been canceled and all the tournaments set for May have been cut as well. Fairmont Golf Club managing stockholder and superintendent Tony Mackey estimates the same amount of tournaments have been called off at his course.

“It’s been pretty steady. I don’t know if we have any more play than we normally do,” he said.

Mike Hendren, who co-owns Carolina Golf Club, said that the coronavirus outbreak is another unfortunate circumstance that has hit his course in the last four years. After building the course back up following Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the course was getting its footing back from the 2018 disaster when the pandemic grew.

“We were just now getting back up and running good and now here comes another catastrophe,” Hendren said. “It’s pretty much the same as normal. I think it’s hurt us during the week because people are staying home with their kid because there’s no school.”

Courses have done their part to stop any possible spread of the virus on their fairways and greens by limiting one rider per golf cart and modifying the hole so there is no contact with the flag stick. Pinecrest and Fairmont have pieces of foam pool noodles in the cup so a made putt will be easier to retrieve, and Carolina has raised the cups so golfers aren’t reaching into the hole to pick up their ball.

Hendren’s course has to be resourceful with its 40 golf carts so he has put in place a different policy to riders in the carts.

“If they came to the course with the person and rode in the same car or live in the same household, we allow them to take the same cart,” he said. “If they are two total strangers we put together, we will ask them to take two separate carts.”

Fairmont has also worked to make its limited amount of golf carts work by placing plastic shields between the two seats on their golf carts.

“It’s the toughest on the weekends having to wait for carts to come back in, but so far it’s flowed pretty well,” Mackey said.

All the courses have been more attentive to disinfecting the golf carts when they are returned.

Gane has took further steps to keep Pinecrest from being a hotspot with the uptick of play.

“The things that you would touch, we’ve tried to take off the golf course,” he said. “We’ve asked people not to rake bunkers and we’ve taken our water coolers up. We’ve also taken ball washer up.”

Pinecrest’s increase in play has brought several back to the links after some time away from golf.

“It’s also nice for people to rediscover golf that have not been playing golf, who may go to the beach every weekend or travel to see their grandchildren,” Gane said. “They are playing golf now and I hope they rediscover that golf is kind of cool and they can enjoy it.”

Jamie Locklear brings youth golfers from Locklear Golf Academy to Pinecrest, and he has seen smaller groups of players come to work on their game.

“I don’t have a big number right now because parents want their kids to be safe, but I feel out here that we do the social distancing and we make sure that we are not up on one another,” Locklear said. “The kids want to get out. They want to do something and not be trapped on the inside. I have a rode down the roads and seen more kids outside playing than I’ve seen in a long time.”

Just like the kids wanting to get out during the stay-at-home order, adults also are using golf as a way to relieve stress during these uncertain times.

“It’s a good outlet for people because it’s one of the few places they can go,” Mackey said.

And it also helps that the weather has cooperated for golfers during this time with favorable temperatures and less than usual amounts of rain.

“If every business was off five or 10 percent, this would be much milder economically than it is. I feel very blessed to be there,” Gane said. “It’s been a beautiful weather year. This is as good of a January, February, March and April combination that we’ve had since 2011. I think that’s made it nice, but I’m ready for it to end.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian A foursome plays the ninth hole at Pinecrest Country Club on Friday. The club is following the social distance guidelines and has a one player per cart rule. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Secondary-2-.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian A foursome plays the ninth hole at Pinecrest Country Club on Friday. The club is following the social distance guidelines and has a one player per cart rule. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Youth golfers that are a part of Jamie Locklear’s Golf Academy warm up on the driving range Friday at Pinecrest Country Club. Golf courses were specifically listed in the state’s stay-at-home order as a place to exercise outdoors. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Main.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Youth golfers that are a part of Jamie Locklear’s Golf Academy warm up on the driving range Friday at Pinecrest Country Club. Golf courses were specifically listed in the state’s stay-at-home order as a place to exercise outdoors.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor