Lumberton prepares for its double play

LUMBERTON — With the inaugural Dixie Youth Division 2 World Series now less than three weeks away, the hurdles that the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association had to complete a year ago hasn’t been quite as heavy a task now with the area preparing to once again host a major youth baseball event, according to treasurer Bruce Mullis.
The scale of the event this time around may be smaller in terms of numbers of teams, players and visitors to the area with 24 teams competing as opposed to 60 last year, but there is no shortage of what the LYBA plans to bring to the table after hosting Dixie Youth’s main event last summer.
“There was a lot of additional logistics that we had to do last year that we will not have to do this year,” Mullis said. “In our view, it’s going to be like how we did some state tournaments in the past. It’s going to be a lot easier to do.”
“We are way ahead of the game when it comes to lining up most of the things for the tournament, more so than last year. But otherwise, it’s basically a carbon copy of what we did last year.”
The Division 2 World Series will be at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex from July 25 to 30. This tournament differs from the World Series that was hosted last summer by Lumberton as all the teams competing are from smaller leagues in the Dixie Youth program.
For teams to be eligible, the league they compete in must be smaller than 10 teams, or their division must have two teams or less. The Minors, Majors and “O” Zone tournaments are being hosted with this event, the 24 teams will compete in three, eight-team double elimination tournaments.
Mullis said that much like last year, an opening ceremony is planned for July 25 at the Lumberton High School football field with the same introductions, speakers and fireworks scheduled to kick off the tournament.
The same amenities and hospitality from the World Series last summer is what Mullis believes guided the Dixie Youth organization to give the Division 2 World Series to Lumberton months after having hosted the Division 1 World Series.
“They told us in person they were so impressed with Lumberton, LYBA and what we did here last year,” Mullis said. “We have set our bar high, and our expectation is to meet that. I’m sure we are going to produce a quality product.”
But having the World Series and countless Dixie Youth district and state tournaments under their belts has also served as learning experiences that the LYBA has compounded to make events like the one approaching at the end of the month go smoothly.
“We kind of knew what to expect last year with other state and district tournaments we have had in the past, but this was on such a grander scale,” Mullis said. “Last year we were working up until the last hour working on the fences, but that is already done.”
Planning also has gone for the unexpected outside of the fences, and the experience also has helped educate the first responders that will be assigned to work the event.
“Between the communications with all the departments, with emergency services, we sat down to discuss this,” said Chris Conner, the Lumberton Rescue Supervisor. “We are very prepared for this upcoming event.”
While Lumberton had a host team in each tournament last year, the parameters this year won’t allow the LYBA to have a host team, but there is no shortage of local connections. The Minors and Majors host teams will be from Red Springs. Mount Pleasant was selected as the host team for the “O” Zone tournament.