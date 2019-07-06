Buzzer sounds for the Lumbee Games

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Courtesy photo The 10 to 12 years old boys team of the Lumbee Games’ 3-on-3 basketball tournament pose with gold medals at UNCP on Friday.
Courtesy photo The girls gold-medal trio poses after taking first place in the Lumbee Games’ 3-on-3 basketball tournament at UNCP on Friday.
Courtesy photo The 19 to 22 years old gold medal winners of the Lumbee Games’ 3-on-3 basketball tournament held at UNCP on Friday.
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian The gold-medal team, representing ages 15 to 17, of the Lumbee Games’ 3-on-3 basketball tournament at UNCP on Friday.
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Ben Brooks, right, sizes up Cameron Ferguson during the championship game of the Lumbee Games' 3-on-3 basketball tournament at UNCP on Friday.
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Girls teams participated in the Lumbee Games’ 3-on-3 basketball tournament for the first time on Friday at UNCP.

PEMBROKE — After a week-long run featuring record-breaking participation, the Lumbee Games concluded with another historic moment during Friday’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

For the first time, a girls team was among the nine groups that joined the event, a welcomed addition for Jones Center facilities manager Tony Chavis.

“I’m really pleased with the turnout again this year, especially with the girls,” said Chavis who hosted the tournament. “It was fun. All of them said they had a really good time and they enjoyed it.”

There were three girls teams in total, all of which fell into the 9- to 11-year-old grouping to provide a division of their own.

The girls side featured both pool and bracket play with the gold medal team of Ava Grace Locklear, Josey McLean and Abby McLean defeating the silver-medal threesome of Hayle Locklear, Sarah Hunt and Kamryn Locklear in the championship game.

On the boys side, six teams ranging from ages 10 to 22 battled in a double-elimination tourney.

There were four teams that fell into the 15 to 17 years old category and Chavis said, unlike past years, it was the most competitive age group.

After dropping an earlier game, the team of Erik Brooks, Ben Brooks, Josiah Brooks and Isaac Locklear, came back to take down the silver-medal squad of Dylan Deese, Dylan Locklear, Cameron Ferguson and Micah Carter in back-to-back games.

In the gold-medal game, Issac Locklear knocked down a game-winning jumper from deep to secure the championship.

The sole team in the 10 to 12 years old bracket featuring K.J. Locklear, Dakoda Hunt, Korbyn Hunt and Bran Brooks were honored with gold medals. The same was true for the only team representing the 19 to 22 years old grouping that consisted of Bradley Hunt, Chris Clark and Luis Rossi.

Chavis has been involved with the Lumbee Games for over a decade and says he was encouraged by the overall record turnout this year.

“I’m hoping to keep it going next year and hopefully get more participants,” he said.

By Donnell Coley

Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

