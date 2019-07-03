Native American National baseball game another highlight of Lumbee Homecoming

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Along with all the events going on during Lumbee Homecoming next week, the Native American National baseball team’s exhibition at Purnell Swett on Wednesday is another event that will showcase the culture and history of the Tribe.

The Native American Warriors and members of the V-Marlins scout team will be split into two teams in Pembroke to complement what is expected to be a festive evening on the diamond where ex-MLB veterans will be honored. Gene Locklear and the late Dwight Lowry are to be recognized as hometown heroes, with Locklear signing autographs. They’ll be joined by 16-year major league vet Johnny Grubb.

Opening ceremonies from Purnell Swett begin at 6:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

The stop in Pembroke is one of three stops along the East Coast the program will take in the coming weeks as a part of the vision that Frank Fulton came up with to have a national development program for Native Americans on the diamond.

“I just kind of fell in love with the fact that there were guys that loved baseball and enjoyed the opportunity to get on the field,” he said. “Every time I come to [Robeson County], I really don’t want to go back home. I just love the people. There’s a sense of community. There’s a sense of responsibility.”

His overall goal is to rival national teams in other countries and he’d like to see the organization evolve into a global brand that competes both overseas as well as home in the Americas. Fulton added that doing so requires the help of bigger partnerships to host events where people pay to watch, establish youth baseball camps as well as international exchanges.

Fulton’s objective for Native American players across the U.S. became clear: to represent their unique culture and “share goodwill with other peoples through the game of baseball.”

The senior team that will be competing is filled with former local high school standouts including: Bob Butler; Derek Lowery; Jessie Locklear; Dakota Clark; Jalen Locklear; Daniel Carter; Nick Oxendine; Noah Evington; Zack Carter; Blake Scott and Jayden Freeman. Members from the Cherokee, Maliseet and Chippewa tribes are a part of the team as well.

